Acronis sharpens focus on threat intelligence, platform depth and MSP ecosystems

As cyber threats become more automated, scalable and AI-driven, cybersecurity vendors are under pressure to demonstrate not just product innovation, but measurable impact across real-world environments. Acronis, a global cyber protection company, is positioning its recent investments in threat research, platform development and ecosystem expansion as part of a broader effort to address this challenge—particularly for managed service providers (MSPs).

At the centre of this approach is the company’s Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU), which Acronis says plays a key role in informing both product development and response strategies. According to the company, TRU published 17 original threat research reports in 2025, focusing on malware, ransomware and emerging attack techniques targeting MSPs and enterprise environments.

The research explored areas such as steganography-based malware campaigns, fast-growing ransomware families targeting service providers, evolving threat actor collectives, and the use of disguised stealers embedded in legitimate-looking applications. Acronis said these findings are used to guide detection logic, product enhancements and partner advisories.

MSPs under pressure as threats scale

Acronis continues to frame its platform strategy around the needs of MSPs, which are increasingly responsible for delivering security outcomes at scale while managing operational complexity. As AI accelerates both attack creation and exploitation, MSPs face rising expectations from customers without proportional increases in resources.

According to the company, recent investments in research, automation and platform consolidation are aimed at helping service providers improve productivity while maintaining service quality and margins. This includes expanding security capabilities while reducing the number of tools MSPs need to manage.

External validation and market signals

Acronis’ platform strategy has also been reflected in third-party analyst and peer reviews over the past year. The company was recognised in the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix (Q1’25), where it was positioned as a Champion, with Canalys citing its MSP-first approach and ease of doing business.

In addition, Acronis was named a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Endpoint Security Radar (Q2’25) and in IDC’s Worldwide Cyber-Recovery MarketScape (Q3’25), marking the second time it has received recognition in the latter assessment. Peer-review platform G2 also placed Acronis among top-ranked endpoint protection suites in its Winter 2025 Grid report.

While such recognitions are not definitive measures of effectiveness, they signal how vendors are being perceived as enterprises and service providers reassess their security stacks amid budget scrutiny and tool sprawl.

Platform expansion and operational focus

From a product perspective, Acronis has continued to add capabilities aimed at integrating security controls more tightly into existing IT environments. Recent additions include security posture management for Microsoft 365, EDR augmentation for Microsoft Defender Antivirus, deeper use of Intel Threat Detection Technology, and an updated SIEM Connector.

The company has also expanded offerings focused on collaboration security and security awareness training, areas that remain common entry points for attackers due to human error and distributed work environments. According to Acronis, consolidated licensing bundles within Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud are intended to simplify deployment for MSPs and allow protection to be aligned more closely with customer use cases.

Independent testing and certifications

Acronis pointed to independent testing and certifications as part of its effort to validate platform effectiveness. In recent evaluations, Acronis XDR received an AAA rating from SE Labs for EDR detections, achieving 100% detection accuracy and improved legitimate accuracy scores. The company was also recognised as a Leader in AV-Test’s Advanced Threat Protection evaluations and participated in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations, where it demonstrated low-noise detection and operational relevance for MSP environments.

Such assessments, while conducted under controlled conditions, are often used by security teams as one input when evaluating tools in crowded markets.

Expanding integrations and service-provider models

Beyond core platform capabilities, Acronis has continued to expand its ecosystem. Recent developments include deeper integrations with Fortinet FortiGate firewalls and the expansion of its MSSP Program, which allows managed security service providers to deliver MDR services using the Acronis platform as certified regional partners.

These moves reflect a broader industry trend toward ecosystem-led security models, where no single vendor operates in isolation and value is increasingly delivered through integrated services.

From features to outcomes

Commenting on the company’s direction, Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis, said, “Security momentum isn’t just about shipping new product features. It is truly about delivering protection that works at scale. True security momentum starts with understanding threats as they emerge and rapidly translating that insight into real-world protection. By combining deep threat research, fast-moving product innovation, and strong ecosystem partnerships, we’re helping MSPs and organisations stay ahead of adversaries rather than reacting to them.”

Looking ahead, Acronis said it plans to expand the use of generative AI and automation across its platform to improve autonomy and operational efficiency. The company also indicated that future releases will continue to be informed by TRU research and partner feedback, with a focus on addressing emerging attack vectors, including those driven by AI.

For enterprises and MSPs navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape, the emphasis appears to be shifting from isolated tools to platforms that can translate intelligence into action—at speed and at scale.