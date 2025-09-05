Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Adda Education’s Career247 launches school of banking to power India’s BFSI workforce

Adda Education’s Career247 launches school of banking to power India’s BFSI workforce

News
By Express Computer
0 15

Career247 has launched its first School of Banking in Pune, marking a major step towards building job-ready talent for India’s Banking sector.

Career247, which has already impacted over 2 million learners through its skilling initiatives and invested more than INR 30 crore in building India’s workforce capabilities, has now launched its first School of Banking in Pune in partnership with Axis Bank.

Marking its first partnership, Career247 has teamed up with Axis Bank to roll out two flagship job-linked programs—Priority Banking Relationship Management (PBRM) and Axis Sales Academy (ASA). Career247 will soon be launching many more such employment-first learning programs in partnership with many leading Indian banks and financial services companies.

Commenting on the launch and partnership, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, CEO – Skilling & Higher Education at Adda Education, said: “The launch of our first School of Banking in Pune marks a key milestone in our mission to help job aspirants secure meaningful jobs & career opportunities in the banking industry. Having already impacted 2 million+ learners and invested over INR 30 crore in skilling, we remain deeply committed to building outcome-driven and employment-linked interventions—and this launch is just the beginning of many such opportunities being offered to job aspirants in partnership with leading banks.”

The Career247 School of Banking aims to bridge the skill gap in banking and financial services through structured, outcome-focused learning and job-integrated bootcamps. Students undergo rigorous, real-world training before moving into employment-ready roles. Career247 plans to roll out similar offline centres in other cities soon, with more BFSI partnerships in the pipeline.

“The launching of Career247 School of Banking is the continuation of the journey that Adda Education has embarked on to give access to the youth of Bharat the employability skills required for the private sector. We have signed up with banks and other financial institutions to train for specific job skills required and can be deployed on day one,” said  Dr. Thammaiah C S, Chief Business Officer, BFSI, Career247.

This launch builds on Adda Education’s broader vision of transforming from a leading test-prep brand into a full-fledged skilling and employability ecosystem. While Adda remains a top choice for government exam preparation, its newer vertical, Career247, focuses on building industry-ready skills in BFSI, Data science, Data analytics, Generative AI, Digital marketing, Emerging technologies, and more.

With this launch, Adda Education is further strengthening its investments in workforce development, ensuring learners are not just educated but employed. Through Career247, Adda Education is making affordable, outcome-driven skills accessible to students from Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, bridging the opportunity gap with practical, job-linked learning.

Alongside BFSI skilling, Career247 is also expanding its footprint through online degree programmes and industry-relevant tech certifications, offering learners flexible, future-ready career paths. Career247 will continue to drive this mission by expanding its presence across regions, building deeper industry collaborations, and introducing outcome-focused skilling programmes that prepare learners for real jobs in real time.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image