Adda Education’s Career247 launches school of banking to power India’s BFSI workforce

Career247 has launched its first School of Banking in Pune, marking a major step towards building job-ready talent for India’s Banking sector.

Career247, which has already impacted over 2 million learners through its skilling initiatives and invested more than INR 30 crore in building India’s workforce capabilities, has now launched its first School of Banking in Pune in partnership with Axis Bank.

Marking its first partnership, Career247 has teamed up with Axis Bank to roll out two flagship job-linked programs—Priority Banking Relationship Management (PBRM) and Axis Sales Academy (ASA). Career247 will soon be launching many more such employment-first learning programs in partnership with many leading Indian banks and financial services companies.

Commenting on the launch and partnership, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, CEO – Skilling & Higher Education at Adda Education, said: “The launch of our first School of Banking in Pune marks a key milestone in our mission to help job aspirants secure meaningful jobs & career opportunities in the banking industry. Having already impacted 2 million+ learners and invested over INR 30 crore in skilling, we remain deeply committed to building outcome-driven and employment-linked interventions—and this launch is just the beginning of many such opportunities being offered to job aspirants in partnership with leading banks.”

The Career247 School of Banking aims to bridge the skill gap in banking and financial services through structured, outcome-focused learning and job-integrated bootcamps. Students undergo rigorous, real-world training before moving into employment-ready roles. Career247 plans to roll out similar offline centres in other cities soon, with more BFSI partnerships in the pipeline.

“The launching of Career247 School of Banking is the continuation of the journey that Adda Education has embarked on to give access to the youth of Bharat the employability skills required for the private sector. We have signed up with banks and other financial institutions to train for specific job skills required and can be deployed on day one,” said Dr. Thammaiah C S, Chief Business Officer, BFSI, Career247.

This launch builds on Adda Education’s broader vision of transforming from a leading test-prep brand into a full-fledged skilling and employability ecosystem. While Adda remains a top choice for government exam preparation, its newer vertical, Career247, focuses on building industry-ready skills in BFSI, Data science, Data analytics, Generative AI, Digital marketing, Emerging technologies, and more.

With this launch, Adda Education is further strengthening its investments in workforce development, ensuring learners are not just educated but employed. Through Career247, Adda Education is making affordable, outcome-driven skills accessible to students from Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, bridging the opportunity gap with practical, job-linked learning.

Alongside BFSI skilling, Career247 is also expanding its footprint through online degree programmes and industry-relevant tech certifications, offering learners flexible, future-ready career paths. Career247 will continue to drive this mission by expanding its presence across regions, building deeper industry collaborations, and introducing outcome-focused skilling programmes that prepare learners for real jobs in real time.