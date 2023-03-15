Addverb inaugurates second state-of-the-art Software Development Centre in Noida

Addverb, a leading robotics and automation company, inaugurated a new Software Development Centre (SDC) in Noida. The centre, based in Skymark One, Noida will enable Addverb to focus on developing cutting-edge enterprise software solutions for the company’s expanding range of robots and will help Addverb to become the world’s biggest robotics company and provide products and solutions in different domains like airports and healthcare apart from material handling and warehouse automation.

The new SDC’s launch aligns with the company’s ambition of developing a robotic ecosystem in India. The company already has a world-class manufacturing facility called Bot-Valley in Noida which also has an R&D facility and a customer experience centre and is coming up with one of the world’s largest robot manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida. Both the manufacturing facilities combined will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to more than 5000 highly skilled individuals. Noida will become a hot spot for Robotics talent and will attract talent in the robotics domain from across the country.

Commenting on the launch, Sangeet Kumar, CEO, Addverb Technologies, said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our new software development centre in Noida. This new facility is a testament to our market reach and growth not just in India, but also in the US and Europe. The SDC will enable us to accelerate our software development efforts and bring even more value to our clients.”

The SDC is strategically located in Skymark One, an upcoming corporate hub in Noida, with easy access to major transportation routes and world-class amenities. The facility will house teams of highly skilled software engineers, developers, architects, IT infrastructure, and automation engineers who will work on developing software solutions to support Addverb’s mission of providing innovative automation solutions to clients across industries.

The new centre will support Addverb’s growing portfolio of robotics and automation solutions, for delivering innovative warehouse automation and intelligent material movement solutions. The company’s software solutions are designed to help clients optimise their operations, reduce costs, and improve productivity.