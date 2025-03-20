Express Computer

Adobe announces new offerings with AWS and Amazon Ads for marketers and creatives to deliver impactful customer experiences at scale

Adobe announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build new offerings that empower marketing and creative teams to deliver customer experiences with greater speed, precision and at scale. The collaboration combines Adobe’s expertise in Customer Experience Orchestration with AWS’s advanced cloud services.

Building on the availability of Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) on AWS, the collaboration will introduce new integrations with AWS’s generative AI services, Amazon Connect and Amazon Ads. These offerings will enable organisations to create more meaningful customer interactions while benefiting from AWS’s enterprise-grade security, reliability and global infrastructure.

“The growing digital economy is creating an environment where a higher volume of engaging and personalised content is required to drive customer loyalty,” said Sundeep Parsa, vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud. “New integrations across Adobe and Amazon solutions will enable businesses to deliver impactful customer experiences that leverage deep data insights, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.”

Adobe and Amazon will create new integrations across their product portfolios and bring to market new offerings that drive standout customer experiences and ad campaigns:

  • Enhanced omnichannel experiences: The companies will integrate AEP with Amazon Connect to provide end-to-end visibility into the customer journey while protecting customer privacy. This will help businesses deliver more personalised customer experiences across channels and interactions by combining AEP’s comprehensive customer profiles with Amazon Connect’s customer care
  • Intelligent AI-driven interactions: Leveraging Amazon Q in Connect and Adobe’s AEP AI Assistant alongside AI Agents, businesses can deploy tailored experiences based on unified customer data. Teams across an organisation will be able to access consistent customer information, enabling more personalised and contextual interactions across
  • Boost marketing performance: Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) Collaboration, built on AEP, is an offering that delivers a secure environment for advertisers and publishers to jointly discover, activate and measure high-value audiences through consent-driven first-party data. Business can deliver personalised ad experiences, without relying on third-party Through an integration with Amazon Marketing Cloud, marketers will be able to combine customer data in Real-Time CDP Collaboration with performance insights from Amazon Ads in Amazon Marketing Cloud to measure segment performance and drive better return on ad spend.
  • Streamlined Creative Workflows: Through direct integration between Amazon Ads and Adobe Creative Cloud applications, businesses can efficiently create and publish high-quality Creative teams can access professional templates designed for Amazon Ads within Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express, with automatic compliance checks and seamless access to Amazon Creative Assets.

