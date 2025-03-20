Adobe announces new offerings with AWS and Amazon Ads for marketers and creatives to deliver impactful customer experiences at scale

Adobe announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build new offerings that empower marketing and creative teams to deliver customer experiences with greater speed, precision and at scale. The collaboration combines Adobe’s expertise in Customer Experience Orchestration with AWS’s advanced cloud services.

Building on the availability of Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) on AWS, the collaboration will introduce new integrations with AWS’s generative AI services, Amazon Connect and Amazon Ads. These offerings will enable organisations to create more meaningful customer interactions while benefiting from AWS’s enterprise-grade security, reliability and global infrastructure.

“The growing digital economy is creating an environment where a higher volume of engaging and personalised content is required to drive customer loyalty,” said Sundeep Parsa, vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud. “New integrations across Adobe and Amazon solutions will enable businesses to deliver impactful customer experiences that leverage deep data insights, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.”

Adobe and Amazon will create new integrations across their product portfolios and bring to market new offerings that drive standout customer experiences and ad campaigns: