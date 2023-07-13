Adobe Firefly expands globally, supports text prompts in over 100 languages  

Adobe announced the global expansion of Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, to support text prompts in over 100 languages, including 08 Indian regional languages like Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu enabling users across the world to generate images and text effects using their native languages in the standalone Firefly web service. The service will also be localized in 20 languages with versions in French, German, Japanese, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese available now.

Today’s announcement broadens Firefly’s reach to millions of new users – spanning all experience levels – empowering them to confidently generate content that is designed to be safe for commercial use. Users have already generated over one billion assets on the Firefly website and in Photoshop, making these two of Adobe’s most successful beta releases in the company’s history.

For more than a decade, Adobe has purposefully developed AI innovations to transform its industry-leading creative tools, supercharging everything from initial exploration to ideation and production. The company has continued its creator-focused approach with Firefly as a creative co-pilot. Since its launch in March, Firefly has been integrated into Photoshop, Express and Illustrator, helping customers build their creative confidence by removing the barriers between imagination and blank page, and bringing even more precision, power, speed and ease directly into Creative Cloud applications and workflows.

“We’ve been amazed at how creators have been using Firefly to create more than a billion gorgeous images and text effects making it one of Adobe’s most successful betas ever in just over three months,” said Ely Greenfield, CTO, Digital Media at Adobe. “Today’s announcement is about making Firefly accessible to more people in their preferred languages, so they can continue to leverage our unique model to bring their imagination to life, and create the highest quality assets that are safe for commercial use.”

Firefly also provides: