Adobe supercharges studying with Acrobat AI Assistant for college students

Today’s students face more information than ever from course readings, articles, lecture notes, research papers and other supplementary materials. To help manage the crush of information and transform thousands of pages into insights they can use, Adobe is offering a deeply discounted, yet fully featured Acrobat AI Assistant subscription for students at just $1.99/month.

Helping students spend less time searching and more time learning

Acrobat AI Assistant can help students focus their study time and effort- prioritising the most important information at the right time:

– Summaries and outlines for more focus: Acrobat AI Assistant helps by summarising documents into concise outlines, making it easier for students to find what they need so they can spend more time close reading, analysing and understanding.

– Intelligent citations: Attribution and citation are essential for schoolwork. Acrobat AI Assistant provides clickable attributions so students can easily verify where the information came from in the document and include that information in reports, essays or projects.

– Insights across documents and file types: Acrobat AI Assistant makes it simple to gather insights across multiple readings and documents including PDFs, Word docs and PowerPoint decks — all at once.

– Study support on the go: AI Assistant supports all surfaces — desktops, laptops, and mobile devices, ensuring that students can always access AI Assistant whether they are in their dorm rooms, the classroom the library or on the go. Additionally, a new two-way voice interaction feature that allows students to have a verbal conversation with AI Assistant is set to launch soon.

AI Assistant in action on campus

With Acrobat AI Assistant, students can bring all of the relevant documents together instantly and then organise the information by key themes, definitions, dates or other thematic elements so students can review and learn the material in ways that are most effective for them.

When preparing for an exam or presentation, students can use Acrobat AI Assistant to test their understanding of specific topics. For example, if a student is preparing for an upcoming midterm, they can input their class documents into Acrobat AI Assistant and ask it to generate quiz questions or flashcards with answers. When preparing a presentation, students can upload their presentation and accompanying course materials and ask Acrobat AI Assistant what questions their professor or peers may have so they can practise thoughtful responses.

Acrobat AI Assistant can also be a valuable tool for brainstorming ideas. For example, after reading a research report about the Fall of the Roman Empire, a group of students are assigned to present one of the major themes. Acrobat AI Assistant can provide a list of themes like instability, economic decline and overexpansion, offering thought starters to review, analyse, compare and eventually pull together into a presentation.

Our ongoing commitment to responsible AI

Adobe is committed to developing and deploying AI responsibly for all of our customers — including students. Acrobat AI Assistant includes key features and practices to help keep student data safe while providing transparency:

– AI ethics testing and reviews: All features of Acrobat AI Assistant undergo Adobe’s responsible AI Ethics governance process, ensuring they align with our principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency.

– Data privacy: Adobe adheres to a “your data is your data” privacy approach, which means that customer data, including student documents, are not used to train our models.

– Guardrails for LLMs: When using third-party LLM technologies, Adobe requires providers to adhere to strict confidentiality and security protocols and prohibits them from manually reviewing or training their models on Adobe customer data.

– Responsible AI and media literacy curriculum: Developed as part of the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative and in collaboration with education experts, the curriculum introduces middle, high school and university students to AI and engages them in critical conversations surrounding the technology.

– A shared responsibility: Adobe takes many steps to develop and deploy AI features responsibly and we ask our customers to do their part by using the features responsibly as well.

Whether students are doing extensive research for a term paper or quizzing themselves ahead of the big final, Acrobat AI Assistant can help them spend less time searching and more time analysing, reviewing and learning about the information that matters.