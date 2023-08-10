Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Aerospike launches curated dashboards for comprehensive observability and management

Aerospike launches curated dashboards for comprehensive observability and management

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Aerospike, Inc. introduced a new curated set of Grafana dashboards built on over 400 documented metrics that make it even easier for companies to manage the rapidly growing adoption of Aerospike’s real-time, multi-model database across the enterprise.

The new dashboards provide comprehensive observability of the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform across multiple clouds, data centers, regions, clusters, and nodes. With intuitive navigation, customers can quickly search for and see the metrics that matter most, drill down to granular details, and set up custom alerting enriched with severity information and related alerts. The dashboards are organized by jobs to be done, providing administrators with the specific metrics relevant to tasks they are performing, such as upgrading or replicating data to another data center.

Aerospike also provides an OpenTelemetry (OTel) API so that customers can integrate with their preferred observability tools, such as Datadog, ServiceNow’s Lightstep, Chronosphere, Amazon CloudWatch, New Relic, Prometheus, and Splunk while using native Grafana dashboards included with the database platform.

“As modern applications demand more real-time data at massive scale, Aerospike ’s enterprise footprint continues to expand,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “Now customers have intuitive and detailed dashboards and open access to all metrics required to manage the Aerospike Data Platform underpinning mission-critical workloads across their entire deployment.”

The Aerospike Multi-Model Database Across the Enterprise

Aerospike Database handles diverse workloads across popular data models — key value, document, graph, and SQL — in a single real-time data platform. Aerospike’s comprehensive approach simplifies data management and delivers efficient querying of data sets across data models, while handling mixed workloads from gigabyte to petabyte scale.

In addition to being easy to deploy, monitor and manage at scale, Aerospike Database operates on a fraction of the infrastructure of legacy systems. Customers typically reduce server or cloud instance footprint by up to 80 percent even as their businesses and data grow.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image