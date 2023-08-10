Aerospike launches curated dashboards for comprehensive observability and management

Aerospike, Inc. introduced a new curated set of Grafana dashboards built on over 400 documented metrics that make it even easier for companies to manage the rapidly growing adoption of Aerospike’s real-time, multi-model database across the enterprise.

The new dashboards provide comprehensive observability of the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform across multiple clouds, data centers, regions, clusters, and nodes. With intuitive navigation, customers can quickly search for and see the metrics that matter most, drill down to granular details, and set up custom alerting enriched with severity information and related alerts. The dashboards are organized by jobs to be done, providing administrators with the specific metrics relevant to tasks they are performing, such as upgrading or replicating data to another data center.

Aerospike also provides an OpenTelemetry (OTel) API so that customers can integrate with their preferred observability tools, such as Datadog, ServiceNow’s Lightstep, Chronosphere, Amazon CloudWatch, New Relic, Prometheus, and Splunk while using native Grafana dashboards included with the database platform.

“As modern applications demand more real-time data at massive scale, Aerospike ’s enterprise footprint continues to expand,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “Now customers have intuitive and detailed dashboards and open access to all metrics required to manage the Aerospike Data Platform underpinning mission-critical workloads across their entire deployment.”

The Aerospike Multi-Model Database Across the Enterprise

Aerospike Database handles diverse workloads across popular data models — key value, document, graph , and SQL — in a single real-time data platform. Aerospike’s comprehensive approach simplifies data management and delivers efficient querying of data sets across data models, while handling mixed workloads from gigabyte to petabyte scale.

In addition to being easy to deploy, monitor and manage at scale, Aerospike Database operates on a fraction of the infrastructure of legacy systems. Customers typically reduce server or cloud instance footprint by up to 80 percent even as their businesses and data grow.