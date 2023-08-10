Express Computer

Commvault named leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions

Commvault named leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions

Commvault announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions[1] with its portfolio of offerings being evaluated, including Commvault Backup & Recovery, Commvault Disaster Recovery, Commvault HyperScale X, the Metallic SaaS portfolio, and Metallic ThreatWise. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Commvault’s modern data protection platform delivers a unified customer experience, helping them secure, defend, and recover their data on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud. Customers rely on Commvault for the broadest support of legacy applications, modern workloads, and SaaS applications, all managed through a single intuitive platform. With Commvault, customers get enterprise-grade data protection that delivers agility and cost optimization in the hybrid world.

“Commvault is honored to be recognized as a Leader in data protection for the 12th time. From our perspective, the continued recognition makes it clear we do more than just check boxes, we are committed to delivering data protection technologies designed for the future,” said Tim Zonca, Vice President of Portfolio Marketing, Commvault. “We provide the critical data protection and security coverage required of the hybrid world, protecting and recovering data across an entire hybrid cloud estate.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables readers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.[2]

