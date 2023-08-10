T-Hub, Atal Incubation Center selects 23 Startups for AIC T-Hub’s sustainability cohort

T-Hub, India’s leading innovation ecosystem announces the launch of second cohort of AIC T-Hub’s sustainability program to foster innovation and drive sustainable solutions across the sector. The cohort, which comprises 23 cutting-edge startups, will undergo a 100-day intensive program aimed at fostering solutions to pressing sustainability challenges.

The selected startups for the current cohort will focus on key areas such as Agricultural Sustainability, Environmental Conservation, Solid Waste Management, Climate Technology, Alternative Fuels, Green Manufacturing, and Renewable Energy. Out of 400 applicants, 24 startups were selected based on their viable prototypes, commercialization pathways, a minimum monthly revenue of 1 Lakh INR, and a strong founding team with relevant expertise, ensuring potential for substantial impact. Amongst the selected startups are, Bioreform, Bluedrop Enviro, Emusa, Greencarbon Hub, Greenifit, Hashtag Percapita, JuteEarth, Kalki Ecosphere, Kalki Energy Salvation, Lawtonlight House, Malhari Projects, MyCovation, Neevo Life, RAU ECOSTONE PRIVATE LIMITED, Readypods , PlantFarmula, Praana Power, Prasinos Tech, RootsGoods Pvt Ltd, Statwig, Swansea, TheKabadShop, VChained.

Through T-Hub’s extensive network, startups will connect with mentors, domain experts, and fellow founders, while also gaining access to government compliance assistance, advanced technology facilities, and essential information about grants and incentives. Furthermore, T-Hub will create opportunities for potential partnerships with prominent MNCs and investment networks, ensuring a comprehensive and impactful ecosystem for the startups’ future growth and success.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub said, “With the launch of our second cohort of AIC T-Hub’s sustainability program, we continue to cultivate a culture of innovation and drive towards sustainable solutions. AIC T-Hub programme embodies our unwavering commitment to fostering growth, propelling startups into a future defined by impactful transformation. Throughout the program, T-Hub will cultivate and empower these selected startups, equipping them with the essential tools to scale their businesses, shaping their success and creating a legacy of positive change.”

Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation, said, “At AIC T-Hub, we embrace the role of catalysts for transformation. The launch of our second sustainability cohort exemplifies our dedication to igniting innovation. Through our sector lab, pool of 200+ mentor networks, investors and value partner access for or cloud credits, startups are getting impressive support. Our hands-on support navigates them toward customers, pilots, and grants, envisioning a sustainable future aligned with industry SDG goals.”

The previous cohort of startups in the AIC T-Hub Sustainability Program made a significant impact, with 14 startups securing over 3 Crore INR+ in grants/investment, forming 140+ market connections, benefiting from 20 mentors, accessing 17+ pilot opportunities, and garnering 15+ recognitions and awards. Notably, the sustainability program received the esteemed “Green Warrior Award” from PoweredHorse for its commitment to environmental sustainability. Additionally, startup Himalayan Hemp, incubated under this program, was honoured with the National Startup Award. These feats showcase the calibre of startups nurtured within the T-Hub ecosystem.

The current cohort will commence on August 3, 2023, and will run until November 10, 2023, providing a dynamic environment for startups to accelerate their growth, refine their strategies, and access the resources needed for success.