Amit Chadha takes charge as CEO & MD of L&T Technology Services

Amit Chadha has taken over as CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services effective April 1. Prior to his elevation, he was serving the company as Deputy CEO & Whole-Time Board Member.

Amit joined LTTS in 2009 and has been a core member of LTTS’ executive management team, closely involved in the company’s listing on stock exchanges in 2016. Subsequently, he progressed to assume charge as President, Sales and Business Development, where he was responsible for helping global R&D customers and Fortune 500 companies leverage LTTS’ digital engineering offerings for their strategic differentiation and product development.

On his appointment, Amit commented, “The ER&D services sector is poised to play a critical role over the next decade as confluence of engineering and technology reshapes the products and services of the near-future. Against this backdrop, the multi-vertical engineering expertise that LTTS has demonstrated makes it stand apart as a leader in pure-play ER&D services. I see it as a big responsibility to lead the pack of over 16,000 bright and committed LTTSites. I am confident that together we will make the company reach newer heights and milestones.”

Amit’s overall career spans over two decades in core engineering & information technology outsourcing. He has managed P&L for multiple business units, spearheaded organization-wide strategic initiatives and led business development and relationship management activities worldwide.

Amit is an electrical & electronics engineer who has done his Global Business Leadership Executive Program with Harvard Business Publishing. He has also done an Advanced Management Program in Business Leadership from INSEAD, France. Amit is currently based in Washington DC.

