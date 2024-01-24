Aqtronics enters into a strategic alliance with Prophesee to revolutionise vision technology in India

Aqtronics- a niche semiconductor distribution platform has recently announced its strategic partnership with Prophesee, a pioneering company in the Event-based vision systems space. This dynamic partnership will leverage Aqtronics distribution network and expertise in the Indian market to introduce and launch Prophesee’s high-tech event-based vision sensors in India.

With a growing number of Indian deep tech startups leveraging complex sensing technologies, there is a pressing need to streamline supply chain and distribution networks for seamless import of various semiconductor sub-systems. Tapping into the synergy of this potential market, the partnership will offer manufacturers in diverse facets with Prophesee’s disruptive applications of computer vision, which will in return deliver efficient sensing, effective design and eminent manufacturing cycles.

Through this partnership, Aqtronics will facilitate the distribution of Prophesee’s cutting-

edge sensors and evolution kits in the Indian market, namely the EVK3 with the cutting-

edge GenX 320 sensor and the EVK4 HD featuring the Sony IMX636 sensor. The kit

represents the pinnacle of vision technology that will eventually transform into an

invaluable asset in the domain of IoT, Robotics, Quality Control and Monitoring, Security,

and Autonomous systems.

Elated about this robust collaboration, Rangaprasad Magadi of Aqtronics, commented,

“We’re thrilled to begin this strategic endeavour with Prophesee. This collaboration

marks a significant step forward in bringing state-of-the-art event-based vision

technology to the Indian market. It is a testament to our commitment to driving

innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to our customers in the

industry.”

Cognizant of the pivotal role played by such critical technologies in academic research,

the partnership offers research labs, academic institutions, OEM makers, and others

seamless access to Prophesee’s products with billing in the Indian currency. Additionally,

it also offers an exclusive 10% academic discount, as part of the partnership plays an

instrumental role in opening new gateways to pioneering discoveries and innovations in a

plethora of segments.

Furthermore, this partnership presents a two-fold benefit for both players, as it will allow

Aqtronics to enhance its product offerings by including Prophesee’s advanced and patented event-based vision sensors. Subsequently, this will attract a broader range of customers who are looking for cutting-edge technology solutions in the deep tech and robotics domain. At the same time, Aqtronics the elaborative network will deliver Prophesse with an invaluable channel to enter the world’s most rapidly evolving markets, helping it expand its global footprint.

Shortly, Aqtronics will continue to strengthen this vigorous alliance with Prophesee by entering into partnerships with prominent OEM players to package Prophesee’s event-based sensors into camera products for targeting markets like industrial automation, robotics, and security & surveillance. In the ongoing year, Aqtronics and Prophesee project to bolster their alliance further by playing a significant role in solidifying their positions as unparalleled leaders in their respective industrial landscapes.