Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  MoEngage’s New Solution, ‘MoEngage for Financial Services’ aims to help financial institutions stay competitive in the digital era

MoEngage’s New Solution, ‘MoEngage for Financial Services’ aims to help financial institutions stay competitive in the digital era

News
By Express Computer
0 12

Despite the ongoing flux in the finance macrosphere, one critical area financial service brands need to focus on is customer experience (CX). Customers today demand seamless and trustworthy experiences, but financial institutions are falling behind. Recognizing the need for change, MoEngage, a leading customer engagement platform, has introduced ‘MoEngage for Financial Services.’

Raviteja Dodda, the CEO and co-founder of MoEngage, emphasizes the need for a “digital transformation catalyst” in the financial industry. “Financial brands need access to real-time and actionable customer data without compromising agility and security. With ‘MoEngage for Financial Services,’ financial brands can build digitisation flywheels that drive growth and enhance customer experiences,” he says. MoEngage’s new solution aims to help financial institutions understand customer preferences, suggest relevant products or services, and ensure data security and compliance with local laws.

Legacy martech stacks, which rely heavily on external agencies and lack flexibility, hinder progress in these areas. These traditional platforms also struggle to engage customers in real time and cannot reach them through multiple touchpoints, resulting in frustrated teams and unnecessary spending.

‘MoEngage for Financial Services’ tackles these challenges head-on. This agile, security-first solution helps financial institutions unify and analyze data, personalize communications, automate processes, and engage and convert customers. By providing a single, secure platform, MoEngage enables easy and frictionless interactions between customers and financial brands, whether through mobile apps or web browsers.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image