SoftTech Engineers Limited strengthens urban governance framework in J&K

SoftTech Engineers Limited has achieved a significant milestone in India’s digital urban governance journey. In a major step toward advancing smart city initiatives, The Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, recently inaugurated two transformative digital platforms adapted and implemented by the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Jammu & Kashmir. These platforms are powered by SoftTech’s advanced CivitPERMIT (AutoDCR) technology.

The newly launched platforms include an Auto Scrutiny-based Building Permission and Change of Land Use (CLU) Portal, which is integrated with GIS-based Master Plans, as well as the Unified Web Portal of the Housing & Urban Development Department, Jammu & Kashmir.

Describing the initiative, Mandeep Kaur, The Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Jammu & Kashmir, described the Building Permission Portal a “first-of-its-kind initiative in the country”, highlighting its ability to integrate automation, spatial intelligence, and regulatory compliance into a single digital interface.

The platform leverages cutting-edge technology to automatically scrutinise AutoCAD drawings and verify compliance with building bye-laws and GIS-mapped Master Plans. By eliminating manual intervention, it significantly accelerates the approval process, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business in urban development.

Commenting on this development, Vijay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, SoftTech Engineers Limited said

“This marks a significant milestone in India’s digital urban governance journey, reflecting steady progress in technology-led transformation of approval systems. By integrating automation, GIS intelligence, and compliance into a single platform, the initiative is expected to improve efficiency and enable faster, more streamlined urban development processes.”

This deployment reinforces SoftTech’s leadership in enabling digital transformation across urban governance ecosystems and underscores the growing adoption of intelligent, automated solutions in public infrastructure management.