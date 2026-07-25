AI is amplifying the value of IT Asset Management: Mayank Srivastava on the future of enterprise IT
BFSI Interviews - July 2026
As enterprises grapple with increasingly complex IT ecosystems, AI is emerging as a catalyst for smarter asset governance and cost management. Speaking to Express Computer, Mayank Srivastava, Founder & CEO of Silver Leaf Solutions, explains how AI is transforming ITAM, the rationale behind the company’s customisable Narad platform, and why outcome-driven services will define the next phase of enterprise technology management.
Watch the full insightful interview: