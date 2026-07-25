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AI is amplifying the value of IT Asset Management: Mayank Srivastava on the future of enterprise IT

BFSI Interviews - July 2026

InterviewsArtificial Intelligence AIBFSI
By Express Computer
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As enterprises grapple with increasingly complex IT ecosystems, AI is emerging as a catalyst for smarter asset governance and cost management. Speaking to Express Computer, Mayank Srivastava, Founder & CEO of Silver Leaf Solutions, explains how AI is transforming ITAM, the rationale behind the company’s customisable Narad platform, and why outcome-driven services will define the next phase of enterprise technology management.

Watch the full insightful interview:

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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