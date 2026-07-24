Karnataka unveils AI university, launches Innoverse as it expands DeepTech push ahead of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026

The Government of Karnataka has unveiled a series of initiatives to strengthen the state’s artificial intelligence (AI) and DeepTech ecosystem, including plans to establish an AI University, launch the Innoverse innovation platform, expand technology infrastructure beyond Bengaluru, and provide fresh funding support for DeepTech startups, as it announced the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2026.

The announcements were made during the Government’s annual CEO Breakfast Meet, which brought together more than 200 technology industry leaders, investors and policymakers. The event also featured the presentation of the Karnataka IT & DeepTech Landscape Progress Report 2025-26, outlining the state’s priorities across AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, electronics, startups and digital infrastructure.

Addressing industry leaders, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said Karnataka was looking beyond attracting investments to building long-term partnerships with the technology industry. He announced that the state would establish an AI University in collaboration with industry to drive AI research, innovation and talent development, adding that discussions had already begun with technology companies on the initiative.

“We are not looking for short-term investments; we are looking for long-term partnerships. We want to grow with you. If you are strong, Karnataka is strong,” Shivakumar said, while also announcing that the government would introduce a new policy within the next 100 days to encourage companies to expand operations beyond Bengaluru through affordable office infrastructure across other cities in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister also announced the Sustainable Data Centre Policy 2026-31 and the proposed Bengaluru Robotics and Innovation Zone, saying the government intends to accelerate technology-led growth across cities such as Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Belagavi rather than concentrating investments in Bengaluru alone.

Alongside these policy announcements, the government launched Innoverse, a state-backed DeepTech ecosystem platform designed to connect startups, researchers, academia, investors, industry and policymakers through a unified innovation network. The platform will initially focus on Aerospace & Defence, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), SpaceTech, Biotechnology and Applied AI, while providing startups with mentorship, market access, strategic partnerships and funding opportunities.

Highlighting the broader strategy behind the initiative, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home, Information Technology & Biotechnology, and e-Governance, Government of Karnataka said the government was building an integrated innovation ecosystem rather than standalone startup programmes.

“DeepTech innovation requires more than funding—it requires a connected ecosystem. Innoverse has been envisioned as that platform, bringing together research, industry, capital, talent and government to help breakthrough technologies move from the lab to the market,” Kharge said. He added that the state aims to create “a seamless innovation pipeline that supports founders at every stage of their journey.”

The government also opened applications for the first cohort of the DeepTech Enabler Programme, targeting production-ready startups, and felicitated 33 winners of the ELEVATE NxT 2026 programme. Selected from 983 applications received from across India, the startups will receive grants of up to ₹1 crore each across sectors including AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, quantum technologies, advanced manufacturing, climate technology and space technology.

BTS 2026, scheduled to be held from 17-19 November at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) under the theme “AI & Beyond”, is expected to bring together more than 25,000 delegates, 1,800 exhibitors, 1,000 startups and over 60,000 visitors from 75 countries. The summit will feature conferences and exhibitions spanning AI, DeepTech, semiconductors, biotechnology, fintech, spacetech and digital infrastructure, and will also host the inaugural embedded world India conference alongside the India edition of ChangeNOW.