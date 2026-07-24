Coforge has unveiled its Nuuron, an AI Operating System (AI-OS) designed to help enterprises move beyond isolated artificial intelligence deployments and operationalize AI at scale across business functions.

The new platform is aimed at enabling organizations to transform enterprise knowledge into actionable intelligence by creating a unified AI layer that connects data, workflows, decision-making, and execution. According to the company, Nuuron is built to support enterprise-wide adoption of agentic AI while ensuring governance, transparency, and operational control.

The launch comes as enterprises increasingly seek to move from AI experimentation to production-grade deployments that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Unified AI layer for enterprise operations

Coforge Nuuron has been built on the company’s portfolio of AI platforms, including Forge-X, evolveOps.AI, CodeInsight.AI, Data Cosmos, Quasar, and BLUESWAN. Together, these technologies create an integrated operational framework that allows AI agents, enterprise systems, and employees to collaborate within a common intelligence layer.

The platform is designed to address one of the key challenges facing enterprise AI adoption—connecting fragmented business knowledge, workflows, and decision logic into a consistent execution framework.

By converting enterprise intelligence into operational intelligence, Nuuron enables organizations to automate complex business processes while preserving compliance, governance, and explainability.

Accelerating the autonomous enterprise

Anup Nair, Executive Vice President and Chief AI Commercial Officer, Coforge, said the next wave of competitive advantage will come from fundamentally transforming how work is executed rather than simply deploying more AI models.

He noted that organizations capable of converting knowledge into action, decisions into measurable outcomes, and business strategy into execution faster than competitors will emerge as leaders in the AI era. According to Nair, Nuuron has been developed to provide the technological foundation for this shift by helping enterprises improve productivity, accelerate growth, scale autonomous operations, and establish a collaborative operating model where humans and AI work together.

Forward deployed engineer model

A key differentiator of the platform is Coforge’s Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model.

Under this approach, the company embeds senior engineering teams within customer environments to map enterprise data, business processes, regulatory requirements, and operating models. The resulting intelligence is used to build domain-specific knowledge graphs, decision models, and AI agents tailored to each organization’s operational needs.

These AI agents are then orchestrated and deployed to automate business processes and improve enterprise decision-making.

Embedding business context into AI

Vic Gupta, Executive Vice President, Coforge, said the platform enables enterprises to engineer business context directly into AI-driven decision-making.

He explained that the company has codified its industry expertise using ontologies, knowledge graphs, and real-time context graphs, allowing organizations to connect business intent with operational execution while generating long-term business value.

Supporting enterprise-scale AI adoption

Coforge said Nuuron is immediately available to enterprise customers worldwide, with its Forward Deployed Engineer teams already working with early adopters across multiple industries.

With the launch of Nuuron, the company is strengthening its AI portfolio as enterprises increasingly shift their focus from standalone AI initiatives to integrated platforms capable of orchestrating autonomous business operations at scale.