Belding India acquires Evolve IT Solutions to expand security technology portfolio

Belding India has acquired 100% equity in Evolve IT Solutions, expanding its presence into security screening and critical infrastructure technologies.

The acquisition adds Evolve’s portfolio of X-ray inspection and security screening systems to Belding’s existing businesses in battery energy storage systems (BESS), modular data centres, edge computing infrastructure and power electronics.

Based in Pune, Evolve develops and manufactures technologies including baggage scanners, cargo inspection systems, vehicle scanners, under-vehicle surveillance systems, dual-view X-ray scanners and security screening solutions. Its products are deployed across sectors such as airports, ports, logistics hubs, metro rail networks, customs, border security and defence.

According to Belding, the acquisition strengthens its capabilities in advanced manufacturing, industrial electronics, AI-enabled imaging and precision engineering, while expanding its offerings for infrastructure, logistics and homeland security applications.

“The acquisition of Evolve is far more than an expansion of our product portfolio; it represents our strategic entry into India’s rapidly growing security technology ecosystem,” said Umesh Kumar Sahay, Chairman of Belding India Ltd.