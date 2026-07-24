44,600 professionals willing to relocate to Mysuru as city’s technology ecosystem expands: KDEM report

Nearly 44,600 technology professionals across India are willing to relocate to Mysuru, highlighting the city’s growing appeal as an emerging technology hub, according to a report released by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).

The findings were unveiled at the Mysuru Big Tech Show 2026, where KDEM also released a global cybersecurity skills report and announced new initiatives aimed at strengthening the city’s technology ecosystem.

The Mysuru Cluster Talent Report, prepared by Xpheno in partnership with KDEM, estimates that Mysuru has nearly 300,000 active white-collar professionals, including around 90,000 experienced professionals, making it Karnataka’s second-largest technology talent ecosystem after Bengaluru. The report also found that the city attracts significantly more technology professionals than it loses, with 44,600 professionals expressing interest in relocating to Mysuru compared with 16,000 looking to move out.

The two-day event, held under the Karnataka government’s Beyond Bengaluru initiative, brought together more than 1,200 delegates, startups, investors, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss the expansion of technology clusters beyond the state capital. Organisers said the event also highlighted ₹4,500 crore in electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) investments, the addition of 56 new companies, and the establishment of three to four new global capability centres (GCCs) in the Mysuru region.

KDEM also released a Global Cybersecurity Skill Gap Report, which estimates a worldwide shortage of 4.8 million cybersecurity professionals. According to the report, 93% of organisations surveyed have adopted AI for cybersecurity, while 95% believe AI is accelerating cybersecurity adoption.

The event also saw the launch of an Agentic AI Cybersecurity Course, the issuance of letters of intent for a proposed Global Technology Centre (GTC), and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between KDEM and the State Bank of India.