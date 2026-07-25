HR tech is evolving faster than HR, are we keeping up?

By Surajit Bit, Senior Director – Operations & People Engagement, SHRM India, APAC & MENA

There’s a particular kind of discomfort that comes with watching technology move faster than the people meant to use it. In HR, that discomfort has quietly become routine.

Over the last three years, the HR technology landscape has shifted more dramatically than it did in the previous decade. AI-powered recruitment tools. Predictive attrition models. Continuous listening platforms. Automated onboarding workflows. Skills intelligence systems that map workforce capability in real time. The tools exist, they work, and many organisations have already bought them.

What’s less clear is whether HR teams are actually equipped to use them well—or whether the investment is running well ahead of the readiness.

That gap, if left unaddressed, is where expensive technology quietly becomes shelfware.

The pace problem

The challenge isn’t that HR professionals resist technology. Most don’t. The challenge is that adoption requires more than access. It requires a fundamental shift in how HR thinks about its own role from process manager to strategic interpreter of data, from intuition-led to insight-led.

That shift takes time. Training helps, but it’s rarely enough on its own. What really drives adoption is a change in the underlying belief about what HR is for. When the function sees itself primarily as an administrative layer, technology gets bolted on to existing processes without meaningfully changing them. When HR sees itself as a business function with a seat at the strategic table, technology becomes the enabler of a completely different kind of contribution.

Most organisations are somewhere in the middle, and that middle is getting increasingly uncomfortable as expectations rise.

What the data actually requires of us

Modern HR platforms generate extraordinary amounts of data. Engagement scores. Productivity signals. Learning completion rates. Internal mobility patterns. Sentiment trends across teams and geographies. The promise is that this data will enable better decisions. The reality is that data without analytical capability is just noise with a dashboard.

HR teams are being asked to become fluent in a language many never trained for. That’s not a criticism—it’s a structural challenge that organisations have largely failed to resource properly. Buying a people analytics platform without investing in the human capacity to interpret and act on its outputs is one of the most common and costly mistakes in the HR tech space right now.

The question isn’t whether the data is there. It’s whether the people reading it know what they’re looking at and whether leadership trusts HR enough to act on what the data says.

Keeping the human part in human resources

Here’s what tends to get lost in conversations about HR technology: the function exists, at its core, to deal with people. And people remain stubbornly, beautifully complex in ways that no algorithm fully captures.

The most effective HR teams using advanced technology today are not the ones who’ve handed decisions to the machine. They’re the ones who’ve learned to use technology to handle volume and surface patterns while keeping human judgement at the centre of the decisions that actually matter: who to develop, how to lead through change, and what culture genuinely requires versus what it claims to be.

That balance is harder to maintain than it sounds when technology vendors are promising automation of everything and leadership is asking HR to do more with less.

The honest question

Are we keeping up? Partially. In pockets, impressively. Across the function as a whole, not yet.

The gap between what HR tech can do and what most HR teams are equipped to do with it is real, and it’s widening. Closing it requires investment—not just in tools, but in people, capability, and a clearer shared understanding of what HR is actually being asked to become.

That conversation is overdue. And it needs to happen inside HR before it gets decided for us by everyone else.