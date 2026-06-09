ManageEngine strengthens OpManager Nexus and Log360 platforms with real-time network observability and native SOAR capabilities

ManageEngine announced major updates to its IT operations and cybersecurity solutions. The company’s observability platform, OpManager Nexus, now natively supports gRPC Network Management Interface (gNMI) and OpenConfig streaming telemetry for real-time network visibility, while its unified security platform, Log360, features native SOAR capabilities and helps to reduce the time between detection and response through cross-domain orchestration.

OpManager Nexus: A move towards continuous and high fidelity network observability

With the addition of native telemetry streaming support via gNMI and OpenConfig models, OpManager Nexus enables enterprises to collect push-based network data in real time, directly from the infrastructure, without the need for additional agents or external collectors. This gives network and operations teams the ability to identify and address anomalies before services are impacted.

In enterprise environments, historical approaches based on SNMP polling remain limited by a compromise between the collection frequency and infrastructure load, reducing the depth and reliability of data insights. Streamed telemetry meets these limitations by providing continuous visibility capable of capturing transient events (e.g., short congestion, BGP instabilities, micro-cutting) often invisible to teams depending on SNMP polling at multi-minute intervals.

“gNMI and OpenConfig are increasingly becoming the preferred way to expose network data because they provide deeper visibility while placing less strain on network devices. With native integration in OpManager Nexus, customers can operationalise streaming telemetry within the platform they already trust without adding new operational complexity,” said Gowrisankar Chinnayan, head of product management at ManageEngine.

Vendor-neutral support in OpManager Nexus ensures a standardised telemetry that spans providers, including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Arista, Nokia, and Huawei, connecting metrics to existing topology, alert, and reporting workflows and integrating dial-in and dial-out with encrypted TLS transport. Beyond visibility, streamed telemetry also delivers more efficient operations. By replacing poll-heavy collection with event-driven streaming, it significantly reduces redundant data cycles, lowers compute and storage overhead, and minimises the network load. This shift not only improves efficiency at scale but also aligns monitoring operations with broader energy optimisation and sustainability objectives of modern enterprises.

Log360: Native SOAR to bridge the detection-response gap

ManageEngine also announced an evolution of Log360, its unified security platform, which now features native SOAR capabilities, seven new integrations with some of the industry’s leading security vendors, and cross-domain orchestration capabilities that place detection, AI investigation, and automated response in a single data model. In a context where SOCs are multiplying tools, often resulting in the failure to integrate, Log360 ensures an autonomous response through a shared contextual base.

Consequently, a single playbook in Log360 can isolate an endpoint via EDR, revoke a compromised session via IAM, enrich the incident reporting via threat intelligence, open a service ticket, and notify the SOC, all driven by the same alerts and behavioural signals produced by the platform.

“The next evolution of security operations is an architecture where AI, detection, and response are based on the same foundation. When an investigative officer and orchestration engine operate on the same data model, the friction that keeps teams in responsive mode disappears: no API handoffs, no context to rebuild, no delay between insight and action. The best automation is not prescriptive, it is programmable. This is integrated into Log360,” said Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president at ManageEngine.

To ensure swift issue resolution from day one, Log360 offers these playbooks via a CDN. Furthermore, analysts can extend workflows through Zoho Qntrl, the company’s low-code orchestration platform, while security engineers can take full control with Python or Deluge to allow teams to continuously adapt to evolving environments and compliance requirements.