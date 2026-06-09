Ericsson and Epiroc expand alliance to accelerate mining automation and digital transformation

As industrial enterprises increasingly turn to digitalisation to enhance safety, productivity, and sustainability, Ericsson and Epiroc are evolving their global relationship to accelerate this transformation within the mining sector. The companies are expanding their longstanding relationship into a broader go to market alliance designed to help mining companies accelerate automation, digitalisation, and operational transformation.

Under the agreement, Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, will offer Ericsson’s robust LTE and 5G connectivity solutions as part of its comprehensive digital portfolio for both surface and underground mines. This integrated approach makes it easier for mining customers to deploy secure and high-performing wireless networks, laying the foundational layer for scaling automation, remote operations, and predictive maintenance. By combining Ericsson’s technology leadership with Epiroc’s deep domain expertise and global footprint, the partnership addresses the growing demand for connected, resilient operational technology (OT) ecosystems.

Epiroc is empowered to further its position as a performance partner, supporting its customers by seamlessly integrating the Ericsson Private 5G solution with its own digital offerings, including telematics, vendor-agnostic remote-control solutions, and systems for situational awareness and collision avoidance.

Paul Bergström, President of Epiroc’s Digital Solutions division, said, “Connectivity is becoming increasingly important as mining companies advance automation and digitalisation throughout their operations. Together with Ericsson, we are strengthening our offering and helping customers build the robust communications infrastructure needed to enable safer, more efficient, and more productive mining operations.”

Pankaj Malhotra, Head of Product and Engineering, Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions, said, “This collaboration is about enabling real operational impact for mining customers—safer operations, higher productivity, and greater efficiency. By providing the connectivity foundation behind Epiroc’s digital and automation solutions, we are helping mining companies modernise operations at scale. Our partnership with Epiroc is an important step in building the connected ecosystems that modern industrial enterprises depend on.”

The agreement builds on a collaboration established in 2018, when Epiroc and Ericsson signed a cooperation agreement to explore how LTE and 5G technologies could be applied in mining operations.