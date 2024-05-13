Cornerstone appoints Shaakun Khanna as RVP Sales & Account Management in India

Express Computer

Cornerstone, has appointed Shaakun Khanna as RVP Sales & Account Management in India. With 25+ years of experience, Shaakun brings invaluable expertise to Cornerstone. He has set up, scaled, and managed multiple HR Consulting and HCM SaaS businesses across Asia Pacific &amp; Middle East. Shaakun joins Cornerstone from Oracle where he served as VP Alliances and earlier as Head HCM Strategy  Transformation for the Asia Pacific region. He has also worked as the Country Head for Right Management and Kenexa.

Speaking on the appointment Nishchae Suri, Managing Director India at Cornerstone said, “We are leading the learning and talent tech revolution! We remain deeply committed to growing our capabilities to enable organisations to deliver business impact by maximising performance &amp; unlocking human potential through skilling as a key enabler. Thrilled to welcome Shaakun aboard! His role will play a pivotal part in growing business in India.”

Talking about his new role, Shaakun said, “I am thrilled about Cornerstone’s purpose to empower people to be their most extraordinary and work in the world. The investments Cornerstone is making with its newly announced cutting edge Workforce Agility Platform – Galaxy – is playing a pivotal role in turning this into a reality. United with this exceptional team, I am positive, we will make a meaningful impact, and together we will reach new heights of achievement.”

