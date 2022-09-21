ASICS ties up with Contentstack to modernize and speed up global online experience

Mumbai-based Contentstack, the industry’s top Content Experience Platform (CXP) provider, announced the addition of ASICS, a well-known producer of sports equipment, as its customer. As one of Contentstack’s customers, ASICS joins K2 Sports, Express, Mattel, McDonald’s, and other retail and consumer product companies.

For the use of its global team, ASICS needed a cutting-edge headless Content Management System that made use of the MACH principles: Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless. The business chose Contentstack because of its exceptional customer Care without Compromise program, localization capabilities, and capacity to do tasks with little help from developers, among other features.

ASICS Digital Vice President of Engineering Peter Nealon said, “Our previous CMS was older, slower, and more difficult to maintain, which provided our worldwide team limited flexibility.”

“We want a tool that would enable us to experiment and carry out new, unconventional actions. By switching to Contentstack, we will be able to operate quickly and flexibly for years to come while still offering creative, distinctive content experiences. With the help of Contentstack, we can give our customers the best possible digital experiences,” he added.

ASICS is also one of the first customers to sign up for the brand-new Contentstack Community portal, where clients and catalysts interact with the company’s staff and one another to share knowledge and advance professional abilities.

Access is available to Contentstack Community members to:

Engage in open talks with other clients to become knowledgeable about generally composable architecture and the best practices for Contentstack

A vast knowledge library with input from customers that may be used for self-support and problem-solving

Groups dedicated to app customers and developers, among other things

Neha Sampat, CEO of Contentstack, said, “The Contentstack Community is our way of inviting people to become a part of our family and giving users a place to interact, develop, and discover their own path. It is our mission to assist organizations like ASICS, who are among our partners and clients, in successfully implementing and demystifying composable architectures.”

