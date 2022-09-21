Express Computer

Tech Mahindra launches end-to-end ESG offerings to accelerate sustainable transformation of enterprises

Tech Mahindra launches end-to-end ESG offerings to accelerate sustainable transformation of enterprises

Tech Mahindra announced the launch of its end-to-end ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) portfolio to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. Through these offerings, Tech Mahindra will enable businesses to configure, launch, analyze, manage sustainability targets, and help them achieve ESG goals.

Through these offerings, Tech Mahindra will help customers to reduce their current carbon emissions footprint by renovating across operations, supply chains, and processes. The offerings will enable Tech Mahindra’s customers to strengthen their commitment towards sustainability goals, while maintaining and creating business value.

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Sustainability has always been at the core of how we do business at Tech Mahindra. We have been a proud flag bearer of sustainable development and over the years, we have improved our sustainability strategy and scaled our spending on sustainability measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change while also creating value for our stakeholders. With our comprehensive ESG offerings, we are taking a step further to help our customers shape a better and sustainable future.”

With the help of new technologies and a robust partner ecosystem alongside specialized team of experts, Tech Mahindra will assist customers in measuring, monitoring, improving, and achieving ESG plans by offering tailored solutions for distinct needs. The organization’s ESG offerings are developed by leveraging the research and insights garnered during the last 15 years of operations in the domain.

