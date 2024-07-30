Express Computer

ASIRT gears up for another power-packed event

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) is poised to ignite a dynamic convergence of minds at the much-awaited Synergy Biz Conclave 2024.

Scheduled for August 2nd and 3rd at the luxurious Treat Resort in Gholvad, Maharashtra, this exclusive event promises to be a treasure trove of insights and connections for IT Channel company CEOs.

Charting the course for unprecedented growth

As the Third edition, Synergy Biz Conclave 2024 is a strategic platform designed to empower IT Channel leaders with the knowledge and connections to propel their businesses to new heights. Attendees will delve into thought-provoking presentations and technology showcases, gaining a competitive edge through:

Exposure to cutting-edge trends: Explore the latest advancements and disruptions shaping the IT landscape, equipping yourself to navigate the ever-evolving market.

Actionable business strategies: Uncover practical and proven business growth strategies to unlock new revenue streams and optimize your operations.

Building Strategic Partnerships: Forge valuable connections with industry luminaries, potential partners, and leading technology providers.

A collaborative ecosystem for success

This year’s conclave boasts an impressive lineup of sponsors, including Title Sponsors Lenovo-Bluecom, Platinum Sponsor Synology, Gold Sponsors ITCG, Enjay IT, and Tally-Neotech. Their unwavering support underscores the event’s commitment to fostering a collaborative environment where knowledge sharing and mutual benefit reign supreme.

Unveiling the power of synergy

The Synergy Biz Conclave 2024 transcends the boundaries of a typical conference. This immersive experience offers a unique residential format, fostering deeper connections and extended networking opportunities beyond the confines of traditional business hours.

A Legacy of empowering innovation

Building upon the resounding success of past editions, the Synergy Biz Conclave 2024 reflects ASIRT’s unwavering dedication to empowering the IT Channel community. This event catalyzes innovation, propelling businesses towards achieving their full potential in the dynamic digital age.

Registration and Information

For more information and registration details, please visit the official ASIRT website at www.asirt.in. Don’t miss this opportunity to participate in this transformative event as a sponsor.

