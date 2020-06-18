ATechnos Unveiled Its marketing-tech vertical, ALMOND

Read Article

ATechnos, a fast-growing digital transformation company, unveiled its marketing-tech vertical, ALMOND. Leveraging technology and data-driven insights, ALMOND offers customised ways for brands and organizations to engage with the last-mile audience in internet-agnostic ways.

The vertical specializes in building simplistic mobile and technology solutions for precision engagement with urban, rural and rurban India, irrespective of the internet. The company is on a mission to empower brands and organizations to augment their business by harnessing the combined power of data, digital communities, hyper-localized content and e-gratifications.

India is home to over 1 billion mobile phone users, with 40% having no or miniscule access to internet and the in-app ecosystem. This poses greater challenges and exciting opportunities for ambitious brands pursuing meaningful and contextual connect with the one billion.

However, with ALMOND, brands will now be able to build smart technology platforms for precision engagement, notwithstanding the internet. The solutions are designed to drive action, decode data, and deliver measurable return on experience and uplifted revenues.

Commenting on the launch of ALMOND, Mr. Abhinav Jain, Co-Founder and CEO said, “Experience is the new currency to measure various types of engagement channels: Physical, digital, phygital (O2O), content, personalization, etc. Leveraging data & insights yield great customer experience and better ROI. Our last-mile engagement solutions are made for scalability; easy and simple tech-platforms built on four pillars – measurable mediums, digital communities, hyper-local content and e-gratifications. Our solutions have traversed metros, villages and the dark mile of India, addressing every stage of sales and marketing funnel.

As the economy recovers, businesses will be challenged to find new ways to engage and influence customers, consumers and communities. Brands and organizations will need to boost the reach, engagement and purchase intent. The founding team at ALMOND expects industry-wide partnerships to resolve these challenges. We shall also be creating SaaS products for international markets.”

Commenting on the company’s vision, Mr. Apurv Modi, Co-Founder and MD, ATechnos, said, “The team has been working in this space for a few years now under the ATechnos banner, and have a roster of some really big clients including Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Nestle, Udaan, Reckitt Benckiser, UNICEF-NACO, Hindustan Unilever and Modi Enterprises. In the past 24 months, we have done some remarkable work, and amidst the pandemic some of our solutions have delivered phenomenal results for clients. With a solid team, thriving business, and hunger to do much more, we decided to create a new identity for our established last-mile business. The expansive world of technology and marketing is undergoing rapid transformations; emerging markets like Africa, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Vietnam, amongst others, look up to India for adopting cutting-edge technologies and last-mile engagement solutions. As India marches strongly on its way to emerging as a global leader in innovation, our marketing and engagement solutions can scale beyond borders.”





