Atos Group and AWS launch Global GenAI innovation studio to accelerate AI-powered business transformation

Atos Group, including Eviden, its business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, announces the launch of its global GenAI Innovation Studio in Pune, India, in partnership with AWS, the world’s leading cloud provider.

The Studio will serve as a collaborative hub where Atos and AWS will co-develop groundbreaking GenAI solutions that tackle industry-specific challenges. Customers will have the opportunity to engage in envisioning sessions and hands-on proofs-of-value specifically tailored to their needs, accelerating their AI adoption and experiencing real-world generative AI applications.

The studio launch event welcomes customer delegations from around the globe, AWS experts, independent analysts, and Atos employees to an environment focused on shaping the future of AI. The Studio will host regular events fostering a culture of learning and innovation, including training and certification programs, hackathons, and AWS DeepRacer competitions.

Leveraging its industry knowledge, deep AWS expertise as a Premier Consulting Partner, and proficiency in digital, big data, and security, the Atos Group brings extensive capabilities to the Studio, enabling impactful solutions across sectors facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities.

Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President, Atos Group: “We are thrilled to open this global co-innovation GenAI Studio with AWS. The center will foster close collaboration with our clients around the world, enabling us to develop solutions and accelerators that precisely address their specific needs and challenges. By harnessing the power of generative AI, we aim to empower our customers to fully leverage data and AI to drive transformation and innovation across all their activities.”

Hervé Lemaire, Founder and President, Selartag: “Our collaboration with Eviden has enabled us to develop a cutting-edge application that empowers our customers to seamlessly locate, track, and document their wine inventory while minimizing errors and ensuring the authenticity of their bottles. This solution extends the exceptional service our customers provide to the entire value chain of their business. Eviden’s comprehensive expertise in AWS services and project management has been crucial in delivering a truly differentiated solution, providing our customers with real-time data and operational efficiencies that gives a competitive edge.”

Atos and AWS have been partners since 2013 and announced their pioneering CloudCatalyst agreement in 2022. The GenAI Innovation Studio is part of the 5-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) established between Eviden and AWS at the end of last year.

Atos Group and AWS continue to collaborate on innovative cloud solutions aimed at accelerating growth and transformation for their customers.