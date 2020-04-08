Audio streaming platform Khabri launches an exclusive helpline platform for the blind and visually-impaired

Read Article

In the days where the whole of humanity is busy adjusting to the new world order in the wake of the pandemic, a significantly large chunk of the population which is visually impaired has not got the attention it deserves. While social distancing is the new norm, it will be a sea of change in the lives of blind and visually-impaired that revolve around touch and feel. In line with this vision, Khabri, India’s first digital audio content platform in the regional language, has rolled out an exclusive helpline portal/platform to attend the blind masses across India.

As a part of the initiative, khabri will provide aid to this segment with expert inputs from domains including medical, psychological, social or financial. Corporate houses, as well as the Government, can also be a part of this initiative, by contributing their bit either in the form of donations or any other help they can render. Through this initiative, the company also aims to raise awareness and strives to sensitize others around the same. Those in need can directly contact the team of Khabri on 9810511211 toll free number 18001542214, mobile, Whatsapp or reach them through the khabri official App.

Emphasizing the need to raise awareness in the current situation, Mr Sandeep Singh, President and Co-founder, Khabri, said, “While privileged masses can ensure compliance to social distancing, a large group of blind and visually-impaired is facing a plethora of challenges – be it social, medical or psychological. During these unprecedented times, they need the utmost care as their entire life revolves around touching and sensing. With our helpline portal, we endeavour to reach this cohort and address their problems. Besides this, we are also planning to hold live sessions with experts for direct interaction and make sure that the community of blind and visually-impaired is not left behind.”

Commenting on the same, Honorary Secretary In-Charge Shri S.K. Singh, NAB said, “We are glad to see that organizations like Khabri are thinking about us during these difficult times. The helpline portal comes as a huge relief to the community of blind people across the country and further gives them hope to stand stronger in this scenario. Blinds have a different set of problems in addition to normal people which will now be noticed and addressed with Khabri’s help. We would like to thank Khabri and its entire team to turn this brilliant idea into a possible reality.”

Khabri is also set to launch a dedicated content channel, live counselling session & a celebrity-led talk show to further its commitment towards empowering the blind community across India.

Khabri is India’s first digital audio content platform in the regional language. It is the first pure-play audio platform to discover, listen and create audio content in an Indian vernacular.

