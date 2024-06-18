Aurionpro payments receives RBI’s final authorisation for online payment aggregator licence

Aurionpro Payment Solutions Private Limited (Aurionpro Payments), a subsidiary of Aurionpro, is delighted to announce that it has received final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payments Settlements Act, 2007, through its payments brand AuroPay.

This is another feather in the cap for the Aurionpro, which has provided technology solutions in Retail & wholesale banking, transit, and smart city for more than 25 years. Receiving the final approval from RBI to operate as a full-fledged Online Payment Aggregator is a significant milestone in achieving our long-term goals as a payment service provider.

From the outset, our objective has been to facilitate and expand the reach of Online Digital payments in India through our AuroPay platform that helps simplify payment processing – both in terms of receivables and payables including settlement in a secure, safe and compliant environment.

Mr. Balkrishna Pangam, CEO – Aurionpro Payments said “We are grateful to the RBI for this authorization and we look forward to commencing the business at the earliest. With our innovative solutions and expertise, we are excited to contribute to India’s digital transformation journey.”