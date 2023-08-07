Automation testing market to reach $92.45 bn in 2030: Grand View Research

The global automation testing market size is expected to reach USD 92.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Prominent technological advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is propelling the demand for the market. Mobile application usage is growing across various end-user industries, and smartphone penetration is rising, opening an attractive potential for market expansion. Furthermore, there is a rising demand for automation testing as web-based applications have developed significantly and new software technologies have emerged. The market is growing rapidly due to the increasing usage of ML and AI for advanced analytics and continuous testing across DevOps and DevSecOps areas.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The services segment dominated the market and accounted for over 56% of the global revenue owing to rapid advancements in implementation services, which make it easier to include automation into a functioning infrastructure for software testing

With the aid of this service, automation is integrated into an existing software automation testing setup

The large enterprises segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 as it helps improve efficiency, reduce manual effort, increase test coverage, and ensure the quality of software applications

The BFSI segment is estimated to have significant growth over the forecast period; adopting digitalization in the BFSI sector creates a significant demand for application software automation testing

Automation Testing Market Growth & Trends

The emerging use of RPA to automate time-consuming, error-prone manual processes are just a few instances of the usage of AI & ML in automation testing. Moreover, a bot uses the page’s numerous links and web forms to systematically explore through an online application when web crawling or spidering. This is a new use for AI and ML in automation testing. This approach is typically used for indexing online browsing. It may be improved further to perform reverse engineering on an application being tested and automatically find Test Cases. Emerging automation testing tools are significantly fueling market growth.

For instance, Testcraft, a codeless Selenium test automation platform for regression and continuous testing, as well as monitoring of web applications, is gaining traction among users. Their revolutionary AI tech removes maintenance time and cost, as it certainly affects changes in the app. Similarly, Applitools Eyes, Testim, and Test.ai are more automation testing tools propelling the market growth. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions by other key players are propelling market growth. For instance, in 2022, to improve the user experience on 5G smartphones, Key sight introduced AI-driven and automated testing. Automation and AI enable mobile service providers and app developers to more swiftly evaluate how smartphone users engage with native apps in the real world.

Automation Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 30.24 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 92.45 billion Growth rate CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 – 2021 Forecast period 2023 – 2030

Automation Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automation testing market based on component, organization size, vertical, and region

Automation Testing Market – Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Testing Type Static Testing Dynamic Testing Functional Testing Non-functional Testing Performance Testing API Testing Security Testing Load Testing Regression testing Others

Service Managed services Professional services



Automation Testing Market – Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Automation Testing Market – Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Government

Defense And Aerospace

Others

Automation Testing Market – Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE ( United Arab Emirates ) South Africa

List of Key Players in the Automation Testing Market