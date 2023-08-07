Express Computer

Cyient teams up with Microsoft to launch EnGeneer

News
By Express Computer
Cyient, a global Digital, Engineering and Technology solutions company has collaborated with Microsoft to establish the “EnGeneer” Center of Excellence (CoE), using Azure OpenAI Service and Generative AI technologies to drive engineering innovation across industries. The EnGeneer CoE will enhance engineering lifecycle agility by developing platforms and tools that empower engineers with automation and assistance, ultimately boosting productivity and quality through Generative AI.

As part of this collaboration, Cyient is proud to announce the integration of new Generative AI capabilities into its existing solutions, CyFast and CyArc. These advancements will expedite the validation, verification, and compliance checking of engineering systems, accelerating the product development cycle.

The collaboration between Microsoft and Cyient further extends beyond EnGeneer CoE, encompassing a broader collaboration to use OpenAI and Generative AI technologies across all Cyient platform solutions, including healthcare, sustainability, and connected products. By harnessing Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Cyient aims to augment its capabilities and deliver intelligent products and platforms of the future.

Rajaneesh Kini, CTO of Cyient, emphasized the potential of Generative AI technologies, stating, “Generative AI technologies will drive the next level of autonomy and intelligence in engineering systems. Cyient is thrilled to associate with Microsoft and use Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to develop innovative solutions that address our customers’ challenges.”

Sangita Singh, General Manager IT &ITES, Microsoft India said, “At Microsoft, we are committed to driving innovation and productivity through the power of technology. We are pleased to collaborate with Cyient and enable the use of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Generative AI technologies to enhance engineering lifecycle agility and develop the EnGeneer COE.”

