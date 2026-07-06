Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has announced the deployment of AI-CopWriter, an AI-powered multilingual complaint recording application developed in collaboration with the IT Cell of the Hyderabad City Police.

The application was launched by V. C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills.

According to the company, AI-CopWriter enables citizens to narrate complaints in their preferred language, automatically transcribing and translating the conversation into a draft First Information Report (FIR). The platform currently supports 10 Indian languages and includes automatic language detection.

The system generates a tamper-evident PDF containing the FIR number, complainant and accused details, recording officer’s identification, police station information and relevant legal provisions to support standardised record keeping.

Speaking at the launch, V. C. Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, said, “Language should never stand between a citizen and justice. With AI-CopWriter, it no longer will.”

Improving multilingual complaint registration

The solution has been designed to address language barriers faced by citizens, including migrant workers, tourists, senior citizens and others who may not be fluent in the local language.

According to BCSSL, the platform aims to:

Enable complaint registration in a citizen’s preferred language.

Reduce the time required to prepare an FIR draft by converting spoken complaints into structured documentation within seconds.

Improve the accuracy of recorded statements through verbatim transcription.

Standardise documentation across police stations through digitally generated records with embedded case metadata.

The Hyderabad City Police indicated that the application is intended to be rolled out across police stations in the city to support multilingual complaint registration.

AI for public safety applications

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Group, said the project demonstrates how AI can be applied to improve citizen access to public services.

“The true measure of artificial intelligence is not what it automates, but who it empowers. AI-CopWriter enables citizens to communicate with law enforcement in their own language while helping police record complaints more efficiently. We believe the model developed with Hyderabad City Police has the potential to support similar citizen-service initiatives in other public sector organisations.”

The company said AI-CopWriter expands its portfolio of AI applications for law enforcement and government agencies, with a focus on developing AI-powered platforms for public safety and citizen services.

Focus on responsible AI

BCSSL said the application has been designed to operate within existing policing processes and incorporates safeguards such as tamper-evident documentation and officer attribution on every record.

The company added that the platform has been developed with provisions to support compliance with applicable data protection regulations, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, in the handling of citizen information.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited develops AI- and AIoT-based digital transformation solutions for sectors including government, public safety, healthcare, education and cybersecurity.