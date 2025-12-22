BD Software Distribution partners with StormWall to expand DDoS protection offerings in India

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with StormWall, a Slovakia-headquartered cybersecurity company, to strengthen Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) protection capabilities for organisations in India. According to the companies, the association is aimed at helping Indian enterprises address increasingly large-scale and sophisticated DDoS attacks.

StormWall specialises in protecting websites, networks, servers and IT infrastructure from DDoS attacks and other forms of cyber disruption. Through the partnership, BD Software Distribution said it will make StormWall’s DDoS mitigation technologies available to enterprises, SMBs and government organisations in India through its distribution and channel ecosystem.

The companies noted that as cyber threats continue to grow in volume and complexity, organisations across India are facing heightened risks related to service disruption, financial impact and reputational damage. BD Software Distribution said the partnership is intended to help organisations improve resilience and availability of critical digital services.

Commenting on the association, Rajiv Warrier, Vice President – Sales at BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., said, “DDoS attacks continue to be one of the most disruptive cyber threats for organisations today. Our association with StormWall strengthens our portfolio with a specialised, high-performance DDoS protection solution. Together, we aim to empower Indian businesses with resilient security that ensures uninterrupted digital operations.”

StormWall described India as a key market in its global expansion strategy. Ramil Khantimirov, CEO and Co-founder of StormWall, said, “India is a rapidly growing digital economy and a key market for us. Partnering with BD Software Distribution allows us to expand our reach through a trusted distributor with deep channel expertise. We look forward to helping organisations across India stay protected against evolving DDoS threats.”

BD Software Distribution said the collaboration aligns with its broader focus on expanding its cybersecurity portfolio in India. According to the company, the partnership is intended to support partners and customers with access to advanced security technologies, local market expertise and technical enablement.