Express Computer


Benefits of Coding with Low-code Platforms

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
0 218

By Prasan Prabhakaran, SVP & Global Head – Enterprise Solutions at Hexaware Technologies

Low-code, Rapid Application Development model, Next-gen Application Development, No-code Platforms…do these terms sound familiar? They do, right? Because they’re all the rage as on today and hardly a day passes without hearing about one of them.

Over the past two years, globally, we have seen organizations transitioning rapidly from physical to digital environments, in their bid to stay relevant for clients. This movement has created a huge demand for software applications to be developed or upgraded at a rapid pace. On the other end, organizations face challenges like – shortage of skilled developers, poor software code quality, and a prolonged period to complete IT projects using existing application development.

This is reaffirmed by Gartner which predicts that low-code application development will account for more than 70% of application development activity by 2025, up from less than 25% in 2020. Low-code addresses the core problem statement for these organizations which is the ability to create software applications. Using pre-built developer productivity tools with drag and drop visual workflows shortens the development time and efforts by ~10X. Sounds cool, doesn’t it?

Our aim is not to claim that everything can be done using low-code platforms. Absolutely not. Low-code is undoubtedly an ideal option if you are looking to automate manual/paper-based processes, replace legacy apps that can’t support new processes, or build complex mission critical applications with workflows. Think KYC, loans / tax processing, insurance claims management, ticket booking, clinical trials, customer service, integrate marketplace applications, etc. Its GUI interface enables users to visually pick components to build basic, functional applications using the comprehensive libraries of components provided.

Customizing apps with limited scope and specific needs, improving operational efficiency or automation of processes, is easy with these platforms. They also whittle down costs and timelines and remove the dependency on professional developers and IT infrastructures while enabling the incorporation of sophisticated processing logic without coding. Anyone can create and use an app as a prototype, or proof-of-concept before getting it extended through manual coding or scaling it up through full-fledged development. Skilled developers can avoid repetitive tasks and save time to add real value and make a difference with each line of code they write. This has handed increased productivity tools to the developer community and allowed many a SaaS point solution to be created and sold as a service. It is far more economical and easier to deploy such SaaS solutions and integrate them into your service portfolio. Low-code doesn’t fit in such scenarios.

To sum up, low-code is seeing increased traction in most organizations’ development technology portfolio. As opposed to what some might think, manual coding has not perished but morphed into low-code platform tool-based code that is generated with automated developer productivity tools. It therefore places a greater emphasis on organizations and their key decision-makers to complement their star developers who understand and know how to code, to use these low code platforms in their arsenal to focus on complicated, operations-driven development, to deliver quicker and faster functionally rich, useful applications.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Intel & Oracle present Technology Day (Maharashtra) , E Governance Champion Awards
Register Now
close-image