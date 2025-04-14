Bengaluru among top cities for digital payment transactions in H2 2024: Worldline India

Worldline released its latest analysis of digital transactions processed by them in the second half of calendar year 2024 (July–December 2024), revealing key trends in India’s rapidly evolving payments ecosystem.

According to the analysis, Bengaluru has emerged as a frontrunner, ranking among the top five cities in terms of both digital payment volume and value. The city accounted for 20% of total transaction volume, up from 15% in H2 2023, and 18% of total transaction value, marking a significant year-on-year increase from 14%.

Bengaluru is followed by New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad—together making up the top five Indian cities with the highest digital payment activity.

Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer – Worldline India, said, “Bengaluru’s rise to the top in both transaction volume and value reflects the city’s dynamic digital ecosystem and strong merchant adoption of modern payment solutions. The broader trend across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad signals a nationwide momentum toward seamless, contactless, and mobile-first transactions. At Worldline, we remain committed to fostering this transformation through secure, innovative, and inclusive payment solutions that empower businesses and consumers alike.”

Cities with highest transaction volume Total Volume (%) Total Value (%) Bangalore 20% 18% Delhi 16% 16% Mumbai 14% 14% Pune 11% 10% Hyderabad 9% 11%

Key consumer trends

In-store purchases remained strong, with the top-performing merchant categories including:

– Grocery stores

– Restaurants

– Service stations

– Clothing stores

– Government services

– Pharmacies and hospitals

These categories accounted for approximately 68% of total in-store transaction volume and 53% of total value.

Online transactions were driven by:

– E-commerce

– Gaming

– Utility payments

– Government services

– Financial services

These segments contributed to 81% of total online transaction volume and 74% of the value.