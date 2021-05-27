BenQ launches GS2, a smart wireless portable projector

Read Article

BenQ, an innovator of display technologies and a global DLP projector brand for 12 years running (2009-2020), has announced the launch of GS2, a portable LED wireless projector designed for family-oriented entertainment and learning as well as outdoor lifestyles. Wireless casting of larger than life projections of movies, videos, music, and learning materials in any setting, the GS2 projector is splash-proof with IPX2 certification, drop-proof, and works with virtually any wireless or wired source device. The GS2 is equipped with streaming content that one can access with a smart control app that allows you quick and easy access to the projector with your own mobile without leaving the couch. GS2 portable projector removes boundaries by combining extraordinary features such as stylish design, powerful performance with three hour battery life and bluetooth speakers.

#StayHomeStaySafe has churned the home entertainment industry in a big revolution. As consumers submit to the locked-down living, they are also on the lookout for enhancing and upgrading their home entertainment infrastructure. The portable projector is a perfect partner to meet the consumer’s diverse needs, be it for entertainment or learning because of the flexibility it provides and can be used anywhere in the house. BenQ stands firm on its commitment to offer its consumers quality products with innovation and technology at its forefront.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ, India and South Asia, opined about the consumer centricity of the new GS2 projector and said, “A strong demand is being addressed with the launch of our latest innovation, the GS2 Portable Projector. Consumers spending time at home are considering scaling up their media and entertainment consumption. Keeping in mind this rising consumer need, we at BenQ launched the GS2 which promises to enrich and enhance their visual experience.”

“GS2 is a user-friendly product and satisfies needs for OTT streaming, music enjoyment, cooking, engaging with kids at home. Our new entertainment product portfolio will bring value and usefulness to our end users. We are focusing on developing innovative and quality products including smart projectors and Laser Projection TV that can bring enjoyment and quality to life. In the Portable Projector segment, BenQ dominates the category with an all-time high of 52 per cent market share in Q1 this year. This along with over 50 per cent market share in the 4K UHD projector market in India makes BenQ a formidable market leader in the home segment,” added Singh.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]