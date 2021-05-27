Udacity and AWS collaborate to offer more free courses in Machine Learning

Read Article

Udacity, an online learning platform powering the careers of the future, has announced the creation of the AWS Machine Learning Scholarship Program in conjunction with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The goal for this program is to remove barriers to skills training in machine learning and to cultivate the next generation of Machine Learning (ML) leaders from underrepresented backgrounds, including Women, Black, Latinx, Indigenous and People of Color. Enrollment in the free AWS Machine Learning Foundations course begins today. 425 top students from the course will be selected to receive a full scholarship for the entire AWS Machine Learning Engineer Nanodegree program based on the results of a test open to all who complete the free course.

“AWS strives to help level the playing field for women and people of color, who have been underrepresented in the tech industry for far too long. We are thrilled to collaborate with Udacity to make this sort of technical training more widely available and accessible. We look forward to seeing the incredible innovations in machine learning that are sure to come from this initiative,” said Ladavia Drane, Global Head, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, AWS.

“Our collaboration with AWS has already seen thousands of learners start their machine learning journey, and this year’s scholarship program promises to help many more begin achieving the essentials. As we look to the future, it’s more critical than ever to work with leaders in the space to provide cutting-edge courses that easily spark new career opportunities for students,” said Gabriel Dalporto, CEO, Udacity.

