BharatMatrimony Launches 6 Point Verification for Safety of Matrimony Profiles

As part of BharatMatrimony’s initiative to create industry-leading Trust and Safety features for members, it has launched a unique 6-point safety feature called “Trust Badges,” that’ll be displayed on member profiles across the app, mobile site and desktop after they complete authentication of mobile, ID, education certificate & salary slip, selfie (photo verification), location and social profile.

Four badges will be offered to members who follow a series of 6 safety measures to authenticate their profile. To earn a Profile Badge that adds trust and credibility to their profile, a member has to take a selfie and it will be checked with the member’s photo already uploaded to the profile. This ensures authenticity of the profile photo.

For NRIs living overseas, in order to verify that the person is indeed residing abroad in the location mentioned on profile, NRIs will be prompted to turn on GPS in their registered device and their location will be captured for authentication.

The Identity Badge process involves the member attaching a Government Identity proof like ration card, Aadhar or any authentic ID to their profile. To get the Professional Badge, member has to attach their latest educational certificates and salary certificate. The fourth badge is a Social Badge which will be given when the member authenticates their social networking profile by logging on to Facebook. All four badges can be seen on member profiles when they complete the 6-step security authentication.

The four Trust Badges are intended to build credibility for the member profiles and create an atmosphere of trust amongst members. The move will also enhance the response a member gets from opposite members. Members who have high trust scores will be featured on top in member search results, leading to more responses from prospective matches.

“As a pioneer in online matrimony, we have always worked towards safety of our members, especially women. Trust is a very critical aspect of our service and we make every effort to earn the trust of millions of our members. This verification initiative will, in the long run, also keep away fake and fraud profiles. I’m sure these steps will make users have a safe journey online,” explains Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO of Matrimony.com while speaking about the launch of Trust Badges.

The documents uploaded by members are cross-verified with the details provided in the profile. This authenticates the profile details and activates the relevant Trust Badge. This gives a member’s profile the value & credibility it deserves.

All documents members upload are kept private and secure. Other members cannot see any of these documents. They’ll only see the trust badge that the member has earned and hence know that the member has uploaded a copy of the relevant documents for authentication.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]