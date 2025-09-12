blackNgreen bets big on AI; invests ₹40 Crore in EVA, a voice-first AI Customer Experience product

Express Computer

BlackNgreen unveiled “EVA” – its new advanced voice-first, AI product. Engineered to deliver intelligent, personalised customer experience at scale, the new product was entirely developed in India with a cumulative investment of ₹40 Crore till date. EVA operates seamlessly in 95+ languages, adapting in real time across diverse enterprise platforms.

According to Rahul Gupta, Co-Founder, blackNgreen, “For over a decade, we’ve been at the forefront of digital innovation for telecom operators worldwide. We are applying that same pioneering DNA to AI – the most transformative technology of our time. This isn’t just about a new product – it’s about leading the AI revolution in customer experience, ensuring every brand, in every language, can build meaningful, personalised relationships at scale with their customers. We’re quite excited the way the products have evolved and the early encouraging response.”

Added, Karthik Shankar, Co-Founder, blackNgreen, “We believed in the value so much that Rahul and I invested our personal funds on top to ensure there are no stones left unturned in our quest to build the most advanced voice-first AI product that would shape the future of customer experience by making it more adaptive, predictive and above all, human.”

The new, voice-first AI Customer Experience product, has 5 distinct, yet intricately interconnected, avatars:

EVA Customer Care – Transforms contact centers & allows enterprises to scale services with intelligent, human-like interactions, database integration and omnichannel support. It reduces costs by 40–50%, boosts customer satisfaction and works across industries like BFSI, FMCG, Telecom and more.

EVA Ask Me Anything – Brings AI to the most universal interface: a phone call. Users can ask anything—factual queries, daily help or specialised info—without apps or digital literacy. Voice-first simplicity that bridges the digital divide and makes AI accessible to everyone.

EVA Personal Assistant – An always-on AI assistant for smarter call management for mobile phone calls. It integrates with calendars to book meetings, handles spam, and summarises missed calls- over WhatsApp. A patent-pending solution, tackling the global pain of 600 billion spam calls monthly.

EVA Virtual Receptionist – A 24/7 AI receptionist that answers, routes, and prioritises calls. With integrations to 70+ CRMs and ticketing tools, it ensures consistent, intelligent handling of high call volumes for enterprises.
EVA Sales Agent – An AI-driven sales partner for enterprises. It engages customers with advanced analytics, lead qualification, and upsell/cross-sell capabilities empowering enterprises to drive higher conversions, improve revenue, and deliver a seamless, human-like sales experience at scale

