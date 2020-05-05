BLP Industry.AI and Google Cloud announce a strategic partnership to provide digital transformation across industries

Read Article

BLP Industry.AI, a provider of enterprise AI and IoT applications for industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to assist companies improve operational efficiencies through digital transformation.

BLP Industry.AI (Industry.AI) will use Google Cloud, as it’s preferred cloud platform. With this partnership, Industry.AI and Google Cloud will work with enterprises to optimize and automate operational, manufacturing, and business processes, as well as product solutions.

Customers can now receive an end to end solution starting from installation of IoT sensors and gateways on the factory floor in order to digitize production lines – to advanced AI-based applications which provide insights to drive productivity gains. The IoT platform leverages AI and big data analytics to provide insights that in turn drives productivity across industries around the globe. Enterprise customers can deploy the AI-based applications for a range of transformative applications such as asset health and predictive maintenance, inventory management, supply chain optimization, asset tracking, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency. In addition, they also provide visual analytics-based solutions to ensure wearable safety gear compliance, surveillance, social distancing enforcement and detecting manufacturing defects.

“With this partnership, we are joining forces to drive industrial productivity across organizations,” said Tejpreet Singh Chopra, CEO, BLP Industry.AI. “Leveraging the deep technology of Google Cloud, we have built AI-based applications that will accelerate the adoption of AI and IoT across industries.”

Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, said, “We are happy to work with BLP Industry.AI to enable organizations to use new digital technologies and information to transform the way these companies work. Large scale data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are key components of this association.”

The Industry.AI platform is fully integrated with a rich set of Google Cloud services, including IoT Core, Cloud Bigtable, and big data and advanced analytics solutions. Industry.AI has developed an expertise in implementing Industry 4.0 solutions in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, ports, transportation, aviation, steel, real estate, automotive, energy, and oil & gas. The Industry 4.0 solutions leverages the differentiated Google Cloud services in Analytics, ML, and IoT.

