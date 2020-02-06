Book A Rocket Launch Online With SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program

Read Article

A spatial display on the website with boxes that resemble flight booking procedures but are not. They are bookings for rocket launches.

SpaceX’s newest web-based booking tool allows small satellite customers who seek an affordable way to launch in space, with an amount starting at $1 million. Small satellite owners may not have the budget or the need to book a full-fledged rocket for their purpose and with the cost reduced, they can have more opportunities.

A rocket launch usually costs a minimum of $60 million and with SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program, they are inviting satellites weighing 200 kgs for $1 million. The cost increases by $5 with each kg increased in weight. SpaceX’s rocket ‘Falcon9’ is a reusable rocket used for the rideshare program.

When you check the selection tool, it asks you to choose the desired orbit (Sun-synchronous, low earth or Polar) and indicate when your earliest payload is ready to take off. The deadline to book is stated as June 2020.

You, now, state the total mass of your launch and you will receive an estimated cost and see if it fits your budget. Once you proceed with this you will have to select the length of port you need and mention if there is a rocket you are wishing to ride on.

Read: SpaceX Widens Constellation In The Orbit, With Its Recent Starlink Launch

Like any other online purchase, you will be provided add-on options which include port adapters, separation system, on-site fueling, etc. You can also avail insurance up to $2 million in value. Once you are done selecting all your options and confirming no legal nuances, you pay $5000 as a deposit through your credit card. After this, you have to pay the total amount in 3 installments with the first installment due when SpaceX has confirmed your request.

Booking a space flight is as simple as a car or flight booking with SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program and it is especially beneficial to companies working on small budgets but have great satellite potential.

SpaceX is also making headlines for winning $80 million in NASA’s PACE Earth Science Mission. The NASA environmental research satellite will be sent to space with Falcon 9 rocket in 2022, to gather data on ocean ecosystems and clouds.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]