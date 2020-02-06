NSDC and Salesforce partner to help bridge the skills gap in India

Read Article

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has announced its partnership with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), to enhance NSDC’s skill development and capacity building initiatives through Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform that empowers anyone to skill up and increase one’s job prospects in the digital economy.

The explosion of technological innovation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution is creating a massive demand for new-age skills.By 2022, more than 120 million workers will need reskilling due to advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. According to the World Economic Forum, on average, an Indian worker today needs about 100 days for re-skilling to be ready for future jobs by 2022.

Through this partnership, NSDC and Salesforce aim at empowering learners and educators, regardless of socioeconomic background, to skill up for the jobs of tomorrow with innovative content, presentations and training resource. The partnership also entails reaching out to colleges and universities to be able to adopt NSDC’s wide array of courses and curriculum and engage with students through the Trailhead platform.

Announcing the association, Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC said, “Preparing for the future workforce requires active collaboration with private and public players. This partnership is an endeavour to offer continual learning opportunities via digital platforms to the youth across the country

“Trailhead’s mission is to remove barriers to learning by empowering anyone to skill up for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Sarah Franklin, EVP and GM, Platform, Trailhead and Developers, Salesforce. “We’re pleased to partner with NSDC in bringing this new paradigm of workforce development to India: one focused on learning in-demand skills and achieving real-world outcomes.”

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), working under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, has been driving the national skill development mission – the Skill India Mission. NSDC is mandated to fulfil the growing need in India for skilled manpower across sectors and narrow the existing gap between the demand and supply of skills. Salesforce has been pioneering skilling efforts, by providing every job-seeker, an opportunity to skill up, learn, network and gain hands-on experience through its Trailhead platform. A recent report by IDC estimates that Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners will create 548,400 new direct jobs and $67 billion in business revenues by 2024, and this partnership will be a step towards developing a future-ready, skilled workforce. With Trailhead, anyone, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity or socioeconomic background – can access the online platform across the country and build the skills to match up with in-demand jobs in technology, both within and beyond the Salesforce ecosystem.

