BosonQ Psi ties up with Artificial Brain to bring Quantum Technology Solutions for businesses

BosonQ Psi ties up with Artificial Brain to bring Quantum Technology Solutions for businesses

BQP and Artificial Brain, two innovative start-ups, pushing the quantum computing possibilities, announced a strategic alliance.  The alliance aims to help organizations and research institutions address complex simulations and optimization problems that are computationally intensive in aerospace and energy sectors among many others

“Enterprises and research entities are looking for innovative breakthroughs through simulations to mimic complex engineering environment,” said Aditya Singh, Founding member, Head of Infrastructure and Growth, BQP. “Our strategic alliance with Artificial Brain will bring advanced technology, deep quantum expertise, and value-added solutions helping solve computationally-intensive optimization problems”

Jitesh Lalwani, Founder and CEO of Artificial Brain, added: “By partnering with BQP, we are bringing the power of quantum computing to our clients. Getting accurate solutions to complex optimization problems is a challenge given the computational bottleneck. Our team is focused on developing quantum algorithms for practical applications to overcome this challenge”

BQP recently launched BQPhy 0.1, the world’s first simulation software suite powered by quantum for forward looking enterprises in aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, biotech, and many other industries. BQP’s state-of-the-art capabilities allow researchers to engage in proof-of-concept projects and simulations. Quantum-powered simulations aim to provide innovative breakthrough solutions for complex engineering problems with realistic, accurate, and accelerated simulations.

Artificial Brain is a quantum computing company providing hybrid quantum-classical algorithms to solve complex business problems in the fields of Space, Energy, and Aviation among others. Artificial Brain has reported a breakthrough in the development of advanced quantum algorithms that enable real-time optimization of Earth Observation Satellites (EOS) in the space industry, as well as the selection of optimal energy sources to meet energy demands while complying with renewable energy targets in the energy industry.

