New Relic’s 2023 State of Java Ecosystem Report: Java still dominant

New Relic released its second annual State of the Java Ecosystem Report to provide context and insights into the current state of the Java ecosystem. Following the recent release of Java 17, the report finds that the adoption rate for the latest long-term support (LTS) release has grown 430% in one year.

While Java 8 and Java 11 remain the most-used versions, the report demonstrates the platform’s dominance in modern development and growth as improvements with Java 17 are increasingly embraced by developer communities globally.

“Our study attests to Java’s enduring popularity with software developers in every industry and sector as the ecosystem evolves. With the release of Java 17, the platform remains the programming language of choice to support development and growth in the cloud,” said Peter Marelas, Chief Architect, APJ, New Relic.

“For Asia Pacific, home to the world’s largest concentration of developers, Java remains central to how enterprises of all sizes and sectors fuel innovation and growth, while delivering value and better customer experiences. There has never been a more exciting time to uncover and understand how Java is being used to support developers, with new version releases and the rise of containers,” he adds.

“India houses the world’s second largest developer community in the world and Java continues to be their programming language of choice. Regardless of how you cut it, Java is pivotal to technological innovation simply because of its versatility—from e-commerce platforms, phone apps, social media, blockchain and more, its use cases are numerous. With the explosion of AI, ML, and cloud-based solutions, the time is right to unravel how Java is at the heart of innovation the world over,” said Ganesh Narasimhadevara, Principal Technologist, APJ, New Relic.

Key findings from the report include: