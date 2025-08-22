Bud Ecosystem partners NxtGen to simplify, accelerate, and lower the cost of GenAI adoption for enterprises

Bud Ecosystem has partnered with NxtGen, India’s sovereign cloud leader renowned for its secure, scalable, and cost-efficient infrastructure and a qualified cloud service provider for the India AI mission. The partnership entails bringing affordable, turnkey GenAI solutions to enterprises across the country.

The collaboration is specifically designed to overcome the twin barriers of high infrastructure costs and scarce in‑house AI expertise that have slowed generative AI adoption. As per the partnership MoU, NxtGen will collaborate with Bud to integrate its flagship AI Foundry into NxtGen’s cloud offerings, enabling customers to provision and manage GenAI workloads through a single, intuitive interface. This integration will allow end customers to avoid relying on a disparate collection of tools, such as performance optimisation tools, model registries, compliance checkers, security controls, workflow orchestrators, and analytics dashboards, by delivering all these capabilities through one cohesive platform.

NxtGen recently announced “M,” a next-generation open AI platform designed to transform human intent into real-world outcomes through intelligent, agentic workflows. Positioned as India’s alternative to ChatGPT, “M” delivers sovereign, high-performance AI powered entirely by open systems and hosted on India’s most advanced AI infrastructure. The platform is powered by the Bud Stack. By simplifying the full lifecycle management of GenAI deployments, Bud AI Foundry ensures enterprises can easily adopt GenAI without vendor lock‑in or steep learning curves.

“Most organisations that lack on‑premises AI hardware have been forced to choose between the premium pricing of global cloud providers—often prohibitive for mid‑market players—and the complexity of building bespoke AI clusters in‑house. By combining Bud’s software, which is tuned for cost‑effective infrastructure utilisation, with NxtGen’s competitively priced sovereign cloud services, the alliance offers a third way: a pay‑as‑you‑go GenAI environment featuring model‑as‑a‑service capabilities and outcome‑based pricing that undercuts the total cost of ownership on AWS, Azure, or GCP while delivering enterprise‑grade performance,” Linson Joseph, CSO, Bud Ecosystem, said.

Additionally, the joint solution integrates Bud’s hardware-agnostic inference stack for scalable LLM deployment, Bud’s pre-built agents that provide ready-to-use AI capabilities for common business tasks, and the Bud Jr Model Catalogue, which offers compact, efficient models optimised for enterprise and edge deployments.

Beyond software integration, the two companies are committing joint resources to the research and development of India‑focused language models and industry‑specific AI agents. Finance, healthcare, manufacturing, e‑commerce and other verticals will benefit from domain‑specialised SLMs and autonomous agents that understand local regulatory frameworks, linguistic nuances, and sector workflows. This R&D initiative underscores the partners’ shared vision of democratising advanced AI, tailoring it to the unique needs of Indian businesses, and fostering domestic leadership in generative AI innovation.