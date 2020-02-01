Budget 2020: What FM Offers The Technology Industry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman walks into the parliament with the infamous bahi-khata she introduced in the last budget. Laced with golden borders, the emblem beams prominently. In July 2019, the budget was presented by FM was the first time where she broke the colonial tradition of carrying a briefcase to present the budget and instead chose a bahi-khata that is used by Indian businesses.

She began her speech at 11:30 am by saying that fundamentals of the economy are strong and the focus will be laid on cross-cutting streams of AI, ML, and analytics.

“Digital revolution will see the next wave, will achieve seamless delivery of services through this: Nirmala Sitharaman , Finance Minister”

The Indian spirit of entrepreneurship was also acknowledged and she elaborated on the government’s aim of the digital revolution and their move towards digital governance.

Here is everything technology industry should note from the budget 2020:

GeM (Government e-marketplace) moves to create a unified procurement system that will provide a single platform for the procurement of goods, services, and works.

5 new smart cities will be set up under the PPP Model which will be developed with states in private partnership mode

The manufacturing of electronic devices and medical devices has been encouraged, highlighting on taking initiatives under ‘Make in India’.

A policy will soon be in place to allow the private sector in building Data Center Parks in the country. Sitaraman supports this statement by saying data is the new oil and it will enable firms in incorporating data at every stage.

FM has proposed 8000 crores to be allocated to quantum technology under the National Mission over a period of 5 years

Fiber to home connections via Bharatnet to link 1,00,000 gram panchayats this year

An investment clearance cell will be set up to provide end-to-end support to entrepreneurs which will guide them on investments, information available on land banks and facilitation of clearance at the state level. All of this will happen through a web portal.

New policy to focus on integrated information portal and focus on timely dissemination of information

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]