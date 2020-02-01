Budget 2020 Highlights! You Wouldn’t Want To Miss This!

The country is all transfixed on the Union Budget 2020. While a lot is to happen further, Express Computer lists down all that has been discussed so far.

Stay tuned for further updates:

FM Nirmala Sitharaman talks about setting up Kisan rail so that goods can be quickly transported across the country

Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts proposed

A 16 point action plan for farmers

To quote the FM, “GST resulted in Rs. 1 lakh crore gains to consumers, removed inspector raj and helped transport sector.”

The FM also talked about the Government’s efforts to promote the use of solar energy in the farming sector

The Government looks forward to helping 15 lakh farmers solarize their grid-connected pump sets

The State Governments to model agricultural laws passed by the Central Government

The FM talks about making the farming sector competitive

The Government looks forward to committing to a goal of doubling farmers’ income bt 2020

The Budget is encircling around three things – aspirational India, in order to boost the standard of living, economic development for all, and also building a humane and compassionate society

The Government shall strive to bring ease of living to every citizen

Between the years 2006-16, India had pulled around 271 million people out of poverty, says FM

There are 16 lakh, new taxpayers, now

GST has integrated the entire nation

40 crore GST returns were being filed in this financial year

FM says that after being guided by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, the Government has scaled up the implementation of schemes that have been directly benefitting the poor and the disadvantaged

