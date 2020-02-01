Raising the bar for e-governance

Technology has become extremely pervasive, and it is common to see both Central and state government departments use technology effectively to improve governance. From fighting the menace of malaria using drones to using AI to monitor prisons, India is truly leveraging technology in innovative ways.

Every state is innovating in different departments and setting the template for other states to follow. For example, Uttar Pradesh is using an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video analytics solution to keep an eye on prison activities. The AI-powered video analytics tool is now live with 700 cameras from 70 prisons for multi-purpose analytics, including frisking, unauthorised access, crowd analysis, detecting violence and intrusion detection. Law enforcement authorities are notified immediately as soon as something unlawful is detected. In Uttarakhand, an AI-based system automate driver’s license tests has been deployed at the Dehradun Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has procured a drone to search and kill mosquito larvae for preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria. The drone has a robotic hand that will collect samples from water and on the ground. If the samples indicate areas that are breeding grounds of mosquitoes, the drone has a container for storing the pesticides which can be activated to spray insecticides and kill the mosquitoes.

At the Central government level, several steps have been initiated. In a first, a national cybercrime reporting portal has been set up to enable citizens to report crimes online. The Uttarakhand Government has decided to go in for an e-cabinet, which besides speeding decision making, will save approximately 20,000 sheets of paper per sitting. In another first, RBI has amended KYC norms allowing banks to use video-based Customer Identification Process – a move that will help banks and financial institutions, onboard customers, remotely. At the highest level, the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde has revealed that the Supreme Court is considering a proposal to introduce AI to aid the administration of the justice delivery system.

As one can see, every state is setting new benchmarks by carving out a new path on the road to better governance using technology.

