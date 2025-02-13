Canon India releases a free PC App for colour matching between remote and main cameras

Canon India announced that they will begin offering the Camera Colour Matching Application PC app free of charge as a new product added to its remote camera system. The software facilitates colour matching between the main camera, which provides the basis for colour tones, and the Canon 4K remote camera acting as a secondary camera.

Commenting on the newest solution to the broadcasting portfolio, Bhasker Chander Joshi, Assistant Director, Frontier Business Division, Canon India, said, “The broadcast industry is rapidly shifting towards single-operator, multi-camera setups, driven by both efficiency demands and resource constraints. Our new Camera Colour Matching Application is yet another move in simplifying the overall video production workflow, wherein what once required hours of professional setup can now be done in minutes by a single operator. Users can capture a broadcast show with multiple colour ranges with different cameras and our app handles the rest– automatically matching colours across main and Canon remote cameras. This means faster setup, lower costs, and consistent quality. Tailored to the diverse needs of educational institutions, corporate settings, places of worship and coaching centres, we strive to redefine remote production, making it more intuitive and accessible than ever before.”

With the growing popularity of video content creation, the need to improve the efficiency of video production and the shortage of human resources has led to the spread of single-operator multi-camera shooting practices using remote cameras. Along with this development, however, colour matching between cameras, which is essential for multiple-camera shooting, has become an issue, as it conventionally needed to be done manually by professional staff before shooting, consuming substantial manpower and time. Canon’s new “Camera Colour Matching Application” offers one solution to this problem. The app easily corrects the differences in image colour and brightness between the main camera of the user’s choice and the Canon remote camera used as a secondary camera. The colour-matching process is simple: first, a user captures a still image of an identical colour chart respectively with the main and sub-cameras. The app then generates a 3D LUT from the images which is applied to the cameras, completing the match.

By harnessing this app, users can substantially save time spent on making manual adjustments, which in the past colour were performed for each camera and sometimes took several hours when using multiple cameras. The benefit of this system is particularly evident in live events and live studio broadcasts, where footage must be aired without colour adjustment. Additionally, even in the case of video productions such as dramas and reality shows where colour adjustment is possible after shooting, manual adjustment in post-production can be reduced if the adjustment is made accurately at the time of shooting. Through this app, users can enjoy the freedom of choosing the main camera that best suits the shooting environment and purpose while streamlining a wide range of video production operations.