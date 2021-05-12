Capgemini to enable a “Digital Workplace” transformation at Airbus

Express Computer


News
By Express Computer
Capgemini has signed a five-year contract with Airbus to support the redesign of its global collaborative workplace, both in terms of working methods and tools.

In terms of tools and technology Capgemini will enable online publishing and sharing services, collaboration and productivity tools, messaging services, instant messaging, video conferencing, and digital telephony services.

“It was our ability to handle this project end-to-end, from strategic scoping through to operational transformation, integrating new technologies and cloud, that made the difference. We are extremely proud to be supporting Airbus in this major redesign,” said Nive Bhagat, CEO of Capgemini’s Cloud & Infrastructure Services and member of the Group Executive Committee.


